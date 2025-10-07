Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” have started today, and this new deal stood out. It’s for the Canon EOS RP, Canon’s full-frame mirrorless camera, reduced to just £599, I’ve never seen a full-frame Canon camera this cheap before, as it’s more than half-price! However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want. Unfortunately this deal looks to be available in the UK only, but check out offers below to see what is available near you.

At a glance

26.2MP Full-frame sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-in 1.04m-dot fully-articulated touchscreen

4K 25p video

In our full review we said “With the EOS RP, Canon has revealed its vision for how entry-level full-frame mirrorless should look. It’s got a lot right too, with a body design that handles much better than its odd-looking profile might suggest. Rather than simply porting across the existing EOS DSLR interface, it’s employed some clever new ideas, such as the Dial Function setting and Fv exposure mode. The JPEG output is excellent, giving images that are perfectly usable at sensitivities up to ISO 12,800, and while the limited low-ISO dynamic range is disappointing, it’s not a problem for the majority of images. So there’s plenty to like here.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.