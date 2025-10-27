The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX is one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras out there for content creators, and Amazon has slashed the price by 22%.

This tempting deal also includes 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 + 50mm F1.8 lenses, so you really can’t go wrong if you are looking for a high performing full-frame camera that is equally adept at both stills and video.

In our original review we praised the ‘high level professional video features with no compromises on the camera’s quality or performance with respect to its photographic capabilities. This is the ultimate hybrid camera for creators.’

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX at a glance

24.2MP full frame sensor

ISO 50-51,200

779-point Hybrid PDAF

3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot tilt and free-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 6K 30fps video recording

Check out more great deals below!