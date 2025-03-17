With spring on the way, there has never been a wider choice of action cameras available at great prices, particularly if you are not hung up on buying the latest and greatest GoPro.

A case in point is the DJI Osmo Action 4, which has now fallen to the bargain price of $199.99 on Amazon.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 offers up to 4K video recording (at 120fps), and as we said in our original review, it’s versatile, tough and well-featured with improved image quality.

While it compromises in certain areas, notably the ability to record 5.7k video, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a super-tough action camera, with a decent battery life, a wide selection of resolutions and frame rates and a big range of accessories to pair with the camera.

For this price it’s excellent value when you consider the Action 5 will cost you at least a hundred bucks more – so don’t pay for more power and features than you actually need!

Photo: Matty Graham

DJI Osmo Action 4 key features

1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor (10MP stills)

Full HD to 4K resolution at 120fps

Waterproof to 18 metres

Built-in image stabilisation

155 degree field of view

See below for more great deals and check out our review of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro.