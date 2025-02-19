Bridge cameras, aka superzoom compacts, have never gone away and there is renewed interest in this market sector following the announcement of the Nikon P1100

There is a lot to be said about the convenience of an all-in-one camera with a long zoom and while some compromises have to be made in terms of optical quality, they are just so handy.

A good example is the Panasonic Lumix FZ80D/FZ82D – a 1200mm bridge camera which you can now snap up for only $397.99 on Amazon US.

As we said in our original review, with the Panasonic Lumix FZ80D ‘you’ve got a nicely usable camera which can deliver some good results. It handles nicely and certainly gives you the feeling of being a “real” photographer.’

The Q menu gives access to useful settings like white balance and metering.Image: Amy Davies

Yes there are some niggles – you get the best results in good light and there is no built-in WiFi – but you can’t go too far wrong at this price.

Panasonic Lumix FZ80D key features

18.1MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Sensor

20-1200mm equivalent f/2.8-f/5.9 lens (60x optical zoom), OIS

USB-C in-camera charging

4K/30p Video

4K Photo

3-inch 1840k-dot fixed touchscreen

0.39-inch OLED LVF 2360k-dots

