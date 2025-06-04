If you are looking to upgrade to a ‘proper’ camera from a smartphone, or in the market for a compact and highly likeable back-up camera, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a great choice.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV’s in-body stabilisation, twin-dial design, looks, feel and handling will inspire budding photographers – and there are also plenty of manual features for more experienced users.

Via this excellent Amazon US deal, you can now get the camera for a very competitive price – $699.99. And you also get the 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ kit lens as part of the deal.

As we said in our original review, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ‘a lovely little camera that’s a joy to use and delivers great pictures.’ So what’s not to like, especially as you can also choose from a wide range of reasonably priced and sharp Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30fps video recording

See more great deals below, tailored to your local market.