It’s been 5 years since Canon last released a new DSLR, and a whole 7 years since the Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D DSLR was released (in 2018), yet it’s still selling in the thousands on Amazon, despite Canon’s best cameras switching over to mirrorless models entirely. If you’re looking for a digital camera with a manual controls, ability to change lenses, and larger sensor, then the 24MP Canon Rebel T7 / 2000D is currently the cheapest Canon camera that lets you change lenses, priced at $529 with lens, compared to Canon’s cheapest mirrorless model priced at $599 with lens.

As the Canon Rebel T7 / 2000D has been out for 7 years, you can easily find it for much less if you are happy to buy it second-hand. If you do want to buy a DSLR, then there are some real bargains to be found on used DSLRs and you could buy a better model in the Canon range (for less), but keep in mind that Pentax the only company still committed to the DSLR market.

Canon Rebel T7 (2000D) DSLR selling thousands on Amazon US. Image: Amazon

Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D at a glance:

24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

9-point AF system

Wi-Fi built-in

ISO 100-6400 (12,800 expanded)

Records up to Full HD (1080p) video at 30fps

Canon, and Nikon have both stopped making new DSLRs, stopped releasing new DSLR lenses (in EF mount), and DSLR accessories for them, and this is why buying used makes a lot more sense. In 2025 it’s difficult to find cameras for less than $500/£500, but if you look on the second-hand market then you can have your pick of the best, with even full-frame cameras available cheap.

Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

