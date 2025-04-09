If you are looking for a powerful, durable and compact mirrorless camera that doesn’t weigh you down the Nikon Z8 is a serious contender

Essentially a slimmed down and cheaper version of the spectacular Nikon Z9, the Nikon Z8 still enables you to shoot 45.7MP images at high frame rates, and take advantage of Nikon’s AI-powered subject-detection autofocus.

The fastest shutter speed is a lightning-fast 1/32,000sec, and you even get the Z9’s 11MP 120fps shooting mode for those times you need to be faster than fast. 8K video is on board, too.

Via this Amazon deal, you can pick up the Nikon Z8 with a versatile Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 lens for $3999.99.

Some photographers may prefer two UHS-II SD slots rather than one SD and one CFexpress (or XQD) as this necessitates a more expensive card – but that’s to nitpick. If the Z8 fits your budget, and you want the speed it offers, there’s every reason to snap this up.

Nikon Z8 in use. Credit: Andy Westlake

As we concluded in our five-star original review, ‘the Nikon Z8 is by all measures a pro powerhouse ready to tackle any photographic task with ease and precision.’

Nikon Z8 key features

45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 64-25,600 (standard)

20 frames per second shooting in raw

3.69m-dot, 0.8x viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 3-way tilting LCD

8K 30p video recording

Check out more great deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses.