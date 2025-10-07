Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” have started today, and this camera is often overlooked, as it’s been out for a while now. Known as the Panasonic Lumix G85 (and G80 depending on region), it’s a stylish DSLR styled mirrorless camera, with an electronic viewfinder and 4K video recording, so whether you’re taking photos or making video, this is a great first (or second) camera. The camera was released in 2016, but even though it is an older model, the specs still hold up relatively well today. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want.

At a glance

16-million-pixel Four Thirds sensor, with IBIS

ISO 200-25600; ISO 100-25,600 extended

2.36-million-dot OLED EVF, 0.74x magnification

Fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Dust and splash proof construction

4K video recording

In our review we said “The in-body image stabilisation, super-quiet shutter and weather sealing makes it a genuine contender, and its 4K video recording is notably superior to its most direct rival (at the time).”

For more options, if you’re looking for a more recent model, take a look at the best Panasonic cameras.

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

