Last time we talked about the Nikon Zf being on offer, it was £2299 with lens, now it’s down to an impressive £1949 with lens, a whopping saving of £350. The Nikon Zf is Nikon’s retro styled, classic looking, full-frame mirrorless camera, and one of the smallest full-frame cameras from Nikon. And, right now, it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, priced at £1949 with the all-important 40mm f/2 SE prime lens, meaning it looks gorgeous. Like a digital re-incarnation of a classic 35mm SLR camera. Click the link below to see this offer from UK retailer Park Cameras, or keep reading to see if offers are available near you.

The Nikon Zf impressed us in our in-depth Nikon Zf review, and won the AP Awards Reader’s Choice Award in the annual Amateur Photographer Awards 2024. In our review, we said that the Nikon Zf is “A beautifully designed retro style camera with tactile dials that also packs the latest mirrorless technology. It delivers excellent image quality.”

The Nikon Zf won the AP Awards Readers’ Choice Award

Nikon Zf at a glance:

24.5MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot, 0.8x EVF

3.2in, fully articulated touchscreen

4K 30p video; 4K 60p (1.5x crop); Full HD 120p

The camera is designed to work with all Nikon Z-mount lenses, but was released with a special edition 40mm f/2 SE prime lens designed to compliment the size and style of the camera, but it’s also available body-only if you already have lenses you want to use with the camera.

You can use a Nikon F to Z mount adapter so that you can use Nikon DSLR lenses on the camera, so lookout for deals on the FTZII adapter, or you could even find other third-party adapters to use even older lenses, for the full-retro look.

