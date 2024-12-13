Black Friday may be a distant memory but you can still get some good pre-Christmas deals on mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, with more likely over the festive period.

A good example is the Pentax K-1 Mark II DSLR, which is now reduced by 27% in a time-limited Amazon deal.

We described the Pentax K-1 Mark II as the best-value full-frame DSLR and it’s now even cheaper. Yes, it came out back in 2018, but there is still a lot to like about the camera, as it offers a 36MP full-frame sensor, a flexible tilt-type LCD monitor, reliable AF and a bright optical viewfinder with a 100% field of view.

Its body is weatherproof and dust-proof, too with dual SD card slots. Plus, you get access to a huge range of Pentax lenses.

Pentax K-1 Mark II key features

36MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-819,200

1080p Full HD video at up to 60i

33-point AF system (25 cross-type points)

3.2-inch, 1,037,000-dot tilting TFT LCD screen

See below for more deals and don’t forget to check out our guide to the best used DSLR lenses, so you can save even more money. Check out more great deals here, too.