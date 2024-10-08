It doesn’t always make sense to buy the very latest, top of the range mirrorless camera if you are just starting out in photography, or are looking for a cheap back-up camera.

Often, a DSLR can be a great first camera, particularly as they are great value at the moment – DSLRs from Canon and Nikon in particular also give you access to a vast universe of great lenses. The make ideal back-ups too.

We’ve found a particularly good saving on an ideal DSLR for beginners, the Canon EOS 2000D, along with the EF-S 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 IS II lens and spare battery. For Amazon Prime Day, the price is slashed to £419, down from £609.99. That is the best part of a £200 saving!

Canon EOS 2000D with 18-55mm lens. Image: Audley Jarvis / AP

As we said in our original review, the Canon EOS 2000D is easy to use and offers very good image quality. It is also a significant step up from the Canon EOS 4000D, and at this new low price, it really is a great deal. There is a massive choice of EF-S lenses too, which we recommend trying – the supplied kit lens is OK, but built down to a price.

In the US, you can also save on the camera – stateside, the camera is called the Rebel T7. It can be found for $435 on Amazon US, with a bumper accessory pack, 64GB memory card and the lens. That’s an ideal starter set-up for a friend or relative.

Canon EOS 2000D key features

24.1MP APS-C sensor

9-point AF system

Wireless functionality

ISO 100-6400 (12,800 expanded)

Records up to full HD (1080p) video at 30fps

