Black Friday week is not only about cameras, lenses and accessories, you can great deals on contract-free, photographer-friendly smartphones too

The Honor Magic V2 used to be the world’s thinnest and lightest vertically folding phone until V3 recently came along, but it’s still a great phone. Enjoy a half price discount on Amazon UK.

The Amazon US deal isn’t quite as generous but you can still save money.

Clamshell style folding phones were all the rage until the iPhone set the agenda for what a phone should look like for over a decade. But when Samsung introduced its Fold and Flip foldable phones in 2019, with a single bendable screen that folded with the casing, it soon became clear that demand for such phones hadn’t died, it had merely been dormant.

Looks aside, the Honor Magic V2 has plenty for photographers too.

Honor Magic V2 key features

50MP (f/1.9) main camera

50MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera

20MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera

16 MP front selfie camera

Runs Android 13

Weight: 231g

Unfolded dimensions: 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7mm

While the latest Honor Magic V3 features a more powerful telephoto camera and other tweaks, V2 will keep most smartphone photographers happy and you are saving a lot of money by going with the older phone (and ‘older’ is a relative term in the very fast moving Android smartphone market).

