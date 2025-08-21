If you wish to expand your creative arsenal to record video as well as taking great stills – become a ‘content creator’ in other words – there is now a great deal on the Canon EOS R50. And it’s a great deal even if you aren’t that interested in video!

Featuring a 24MP APS-C sensor, up to 15fps shooting and 4K 30p video recording, the Canon EOS R50 is a smart buy if you are looking to buy your first standalone camera, or progressing from a smartphone for photos and video.

Via this Amazon US deal you can now get the Canon EOS R50 with the versatile 18-45mm and 55-210mm lenses, along with a smart and capacious Canon and shoulder bag and 64GB Extreme PRO memory card. In other words, a complete Canon starter system, for just $1,129.

The EOS R50 is Canon’s best entry level camera, according to our tough-to-please technical editor, Andy Westlake – see his original review.

Canon EOS R50 key features

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Up to 15fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

2.36m-dot, 0.59x electronic viewfinder

3in vari-angle touchscreen

