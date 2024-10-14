If you’ve been looking at the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max and wondering which is the best smartphone for photographers, then ponder on no more, as I can help you make your mind up.

I’ve reviewed both the phones, so I thought it would be useful to lay out the key differences for you.

Unlike last year, with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there is an identical camera set up between the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Therefore, the likely main factor in your decision about which to buy will be screen size, which also has a knock on impact on battery life.

Camera specs

So what are the camera specs that you get?

iPhone 16 Pro next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Image: Amy Davies

On the whole, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max use a very similar setup to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That means you have a 0.5x, 1x and 5x lens. One difference is that the 0.5x lens now has a 48MP sensor, compared to the old 12MP sensor, but other than that it appears to be more or less the same. The 12MP f/1.9 selfie camera also stays too.

iPhone 16 Pro / Max Camera Specs

Main camera: 48MP standard, 24mm, f/1.78

Ultrawide angle camera: 48MP ultrawide, 13mm, f/2.2

Telephoto camera: 12MP 5x telephoto, 120mm, f/2.8

Selfie camera: 12MP f/1.9 with AF

Video: Up to 4K 120fps

Otherwise, there’s also been a tweak to software, with the addition of the latest generation of Photographic Styles to give your images a different look. Aside from that, you get all the usual shooting modes, including Portrait, Night and Macro plus a range of different video options.

Screen sizes and design

Here’s where the difference lies, and which you prefer will largely be a subjective choice. Having used both, I much prefer the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, with its 6.3” screen. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, now up to a whopping 6.9” is just too cumbersome and unwieldy for me, and it’s difficult to use it for other non-photographic tasks, such as typing an email – especially if you want to do it one handed while carrying a child or a dog in the other hand (an everyday occurrence for most people, I’m sure).

iPhone 16 Pro next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max showing the native camera apps. Image: Amy Davies

That said, it’s hard to deny that looking at your photos and videos on that lovely big plot of real estate is a very nice experience. I have joked that I would like to take my pictures on an iPhone 16 Pro, but look at them on an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Short of that being a realistic option, I would plump for the iPhone 16 Pro overall. I’d also probably like to see something in between, around the 6.5” mark – if Apple is listening (surely they are?) then that’s a request I’d like to see for the iPhone 17 Pro series.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max screen sizes and dimensions

iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inch XDR Super Retina OLED, 2622 x 1206 pixels, 460ppi, 2000 nits max brightness, 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25mm, 199g

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inch XDR Super Retina OLED, 2368 x 1320 pixels, 460ppi, 2000 nits max brightness, 163 x 77.6 x 8.25mm, 227g

Image Quality

In my reviews of both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, I concluded that image quality was great. However, it hasn’t really shown any significant improvement in the last couple of iPhone Pro generations, which is a disappointment. We’re also seeing better performance from Android rivals in certain areas too, showing Apple likely has some catching up to do if it wants to keep up.

Here’s a gallery of some of the shots I took with both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max – remember that the camera is the same on both, and as such, image quality should be exactly the same whichever you go for. Don’t forget to check out the individual reviews for lots more samples.

iPhone 16 Pro – 1x Lens / Night Mode

iPhone 16 Pro Max – 1x Lens / Night Mode

iPhone 16 Pro – Macro Mode

iPhone 16 Pro Max – Macro Mode

iPhone 16 Pro – Landscape

iPhone 16 Pro Max – Landscape

Battery Life and Storage

The different screen / body sizes have an impact on battery life, so that could be another reason to choose one over the other.

Apple doesn’t like to disclose its battery sizes, but it does give us “video playback” hours – 27 hours for the iPhone 16 Pro and 33 hours for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In short, you can expect the iPhone 16 Pro Max to last a little bit longer. I’ve found that with either of them you will generally get a full day usage, or more, so long as you’re not hammering it with high-intensity tasks, such as shooting lots of 4K video.

iPhone 16 Pro next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max showing the screen switched on. Image: Amy Davies

Storage is interesting however. With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple starts the base storage option at 128GB, whereas the minimum you can get for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 256GB. Both have 512GB and 1TB options, too.

For most, I’d say 256GB is more than enough. You could go for the 128GB if you wanted to save money though, which brings me neatly on to the next part…

Price

iPhones have a reputation for being expensive, but in recent years, high-end Androids have caught up with them and then some.

The price of the iPhone Pro series has stayed the same for a couple of generations, meaning you can get hold of an iPhone 16 Pro, 128GB, for £999/$999, which for a high-end phone is reasonably good value. If you want 256GB, it’ll set you back £1099.

iPhone 16 Pro next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Image: Amy Davies

Meanwhile, the cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max is the 256GB version, at £1199/$1199, so a significant chunk of change more.

The top prices for the iPhone 16 Pro are £1299/$1299 for 512GB, or £1499/$1499 for 1TB. The same storage options for the iPhone 16 Pro Max are £1399/$1399 for 512GB or £1599/$1599 for 1TB.

Verdict

So… which should you buy?

As ever with these things, the answer is “it depends”. And that’s especially true when you’ve got two identical camera set ups.

iPhone 16 Pro next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Image: Amy Davies

If you want a smaller, more pocket friendly and easier to use device – opt for the iPhone 16 Pro. You’ll also save cash, so that’s worth considering.

On the other hand, if you prefer a much larger screen, and are happy with the uplift in cost, then go for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

