After thorough testing, the best cameras, lenses and accessories have been revealed at the 2024 AP Awards. Usually, there’s quite a race between various strong contenders across all gear categories for Product of the Year. But this time around the Nikon Z 8 left us exceptionally impressed and was a clear standout winner, taking both Product of the Year and Premium Camera of the Year awards at the AP Awards, hosted on 29th February.

You wouldn’t expect less from a camera that’s capable of shooting 45.7MP raw files at 20 frames per second all the while recognising and tracking specific subjects. With staggering buffer speed, built-in image stabilisation and crisp resolution the Z8 will effortlessly tackle any kind of subject. The Nikon Z 8 is the ultimate all-rounder that beats rivals from other brands costing thousands of pounds more. If you want a high-end camera that can do everything, this is it.

Read on and see the full list of camera winners from the AP Awards here.

Why we like it:

Phenomenal subject detection autofocus

Remarkable continuous shooting

Pro-spec build and handling

Excellent viewfinder and screen

Make sure you have a look at the other AP Award winners!

Tell us what you think on social media, using the hashtag #APAwards2024

See last year’s winners here: AP Awards 2023 – The best camera, smartphone and drone of the year

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.