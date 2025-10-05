Amateur Photographer verdict If you want a versatile mini tripod for your smartphone, the Ulanzi MA38 might just be it. It works both on its own, and as an Arca-Swiss adapter. Magsafe attachment makes it quick and easy to use. Pros Quick and secure magnetic phone attachment

Extremely versatile array of usage modes

Works equally well for horizontal and vertical shooting Cons Larger than many other smartphone tripods or mounts

The Ulanzi MA38 Mobile Phone Photography Stand is a multi-functional device for holding a smartphone. It can be used either on its own as a desktop stand or mini tripod, or as an adapter for attaching phones onto Arca-Swiss tripod-head clamps. With its Magsafe-type magnetic ring mount, it’ll hold recent iPhones directly, but Android phones will need to be fitted with the supplied metal adapter ring.

Ulanzi MA38 at a glance:

$58.79 / £45

Magsafe phone attachment

Works as a standalone tripod

Fits Arca-Swiss clamps

Carabiner clip

155 x 56 x 11mm (folded), 108g

ulanzi.com

There is, however, a lot more to the Ulanzi MA38 than just that. Thanks to magnets in its base, it’ll also clamp firmly onto steel objects. There’s a 1/4in thread for fitting it onto non-Arca tripods, and a small fold-out hook for hanging it off such things as car windows (so-called ‘mantis’ mode). Ulanzi even suggests you can use it as a handgrip. In short, if you want a means of setting up your phone to take photos or record video, this device will probably do the job.

With its magnetic ring, the MA38 is much quicker to use than clamp-style phone mounts. Its long stem also means that it works just as well regardless of whether the phone is set vertically or horizontally.

That ring is double-sided too, so you can fix an accessory on the opposite side to your phone. This could be an LED light, a portable SSD, or a Wi-Fi monitor for using your device’s main camera for recording yourself. It also works nicely with such things as magnetic filter mounts. The gallery below shows various use-case examples.

Ulanzi MA38 used as Arca Swiss adapter on tripod. Image credit: Andy Westlake Ulanzi MA38 used with JJC magnetic 67mm filter adapter. Image credit: Andy Westlake Ulanzi MA38 used with SmallRig magnetic wireless monitor, horizontal. Image credit: Andy Westlake Ulanzi MA38 used with SmallRig magnetic wireless monitor, vertical. Image credit: Andy Westlake Ulanzi MA38 in table-top stand mode. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Key features:

Tripod adapter: The device can be clamped directly onto many Arca-Swiss tripod heads

The device can be clamped directly onto many Arca-Swiss tripod heads Mini tripod : Fold out the legs, and the device works as a standalone mini desktop tripod

: Fold out the legs, and the device works as a standalone mini desktop tripod MagSafe: Your phone attaches magnetically, with iPhones fitting directly and Android devices needing an adapter ring

Your phone attaches magnetically, with iPhones fitting directly and Android devices needing an adapter ring Carabiner clip: A sprung clip is built into the magnetic ring, so you can attach the device to a belt loop or bag strap

You can clip the MA38 to the strap of your favourite camera bag. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Construction quality is impressive, with all-metal build and a smart gunmetal finish. All the joints operate smoothly, but are sufficiently stiff that there’s no concern the tripod might collapse on you. Silicone pads protect both your phone, and any surface the MA38 is used on, from scratches.

About the only real penalty for all this versatility is the size: it measures 155 x 56 x 11mm when folded. That’s almost as long as my iPhone 15 Pro Max. So unlike some other magnetic mounts or the Peak Design Mobile Tripod, you won’t realistically be leaving this attached to your phone. But it’s not huge or heavy by any means, and the built-in carabiner clip provides extra carrying flexibility.

The MA38 is larger than simple smartphone tripod adapters. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Alternative options from Ulanzi

The MA38 is actually one of a family of magnetic phone mounts from Ulanzi. The MA30 is a similar, but cheaper design, with one big difference being that it isn’t Arca Swiss compatible. The MA60 is another variant that folds up smaller. Finally, if you want to mount your phone onto your camera, the MA07 has a hot-shoe fitting. So it’s worth checking them all out to see which one best meets your own needs.

Ulanzi MA38: Our Verdict

While smartphone cameras are obviously designed to be used hand-held, there are plenty of situations where you might want to set them up on a tripod. The Ulanzi MA38 facilitates this uniquely well, by combining a mini tripod/stand and Arca-Swiss plate in one device. After trying plenty of other options and finding them wanting in one way or another, it’s become my go-to choice for this job.

