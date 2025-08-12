Amateur Photographer verdict The Peak Design Pro Tripod is a serious evolution of the famous Travel Tripod, with significant improvements in strength and stability. It’s expensive, but it’s solid, portable, and really well-made Pros Exceptional build quality

Very stable with heavy gear

Smooth, fluid panning Cons Very expensive

Centre column still needs to be extended for full head range

No mounting points for accessories

Peak Design’s Travel Tripod, available with aluminium or carbon fibre legs, is a great low weight compact tripod. But the company’s new Peak Design Pro Tripod (launched on Kickstarter with attractive discounts) brings some noticeable improvements in strength, height and usability without overly sacrificing the compact form or weight. It features thicker 4-section carbon fibre legs with CNC-machined fixings and a much stiffer centre column – all of which contribute to its improved stability and weight-bearing capacity.

Peak Design Pro Tripod at a glance:

Carbon fibre legs

1.9 kg weight

168.4 cm maximum height

15.9 cm minimum height

50.1 cm packed length

Payload up to 18kg

peakdesign.com

While the overall design of the tripod is familiar, almost every aspect has been reworked and the ball head is considerably improved. Notably, it has a fluid panning mechanism above the ball joint, which means you can level your camera and then pan without altering the horizon. The ball movement itself is smooth and secure, with a portrait slot and enough resistance for confident positioning.

The new spring-loaded quick-release clamp is another great addition that makes the tripod that bit slicker in use. It’s intuitive and fast, snapping shut with a reassuring click and locking securely with a push of a lever (which incorporates a bubble level). And it’s more compatible with third-party plates and L-brackets than the head on the Travel Tripod.

Peak Design Pro Tripod quick release clamp. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

In addition, although you still need to raise the centre column a little to get full movement, the new head can tilt by up to 15 degrees when the column is fully collapsed.

Peak Design Pro Tripod key features:

Pro ball head : The panning mechanism sits above the ball for level panning

: The panning mechanism sits above the ball for level panning Flanged column : The usually-shaped centre column is claimed to be six times stiffer than Travel Tripod’s

: The usually-shaped centre column is claimed to be six times stiffer than Travel Tripod’s Leg angle buttons: When the tripod is collapsed, leg-angle buttons sit flush for streamlined storage

When the tripod is collapsed, leg-angle buttons sit flush for streamlined storage Arca clamp : The head clamp snaps closed automatically around the quick release plate

: The head clamp snaps closed automatically around the quick release plate 4-section legs: Using 4-section legs rather than five helps make the legs more rigid than the Travel Tripod’s

Size comparison of all 5 Peak Design tripods packed: Travel Tripod (aluminium and carbon fibre), Pro Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Despite a packed length of 50.1cm and a weight of 1.9kg, the Pro Tripod fits neatly into the side pockets of many camera backpacks. Meanwhile, its 168.4cm maximum height (with centre column raised) makes it suitable for most shooting scenarios, including landscapes, portraits and video, while there’s a minimum shooting height of just under 16cm for low-angle work.

In the field, the Pro Tripod performs extremely well. It’s quick to deploy and stable. Using a Sony A1 II and a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, I found it handled long exposures with ease provided the plate is correctly mounted to the lens foot rather than the camera body. And, even with this relatively heavy load, it holds the camera firmly in portrait orientation, something the Travel Tripod struggles with.

The hub is CNC-machined aluminium. Image credit: Angela Nicholson The Pro Ball Head is impressively strong. Image credit: Angela Nicholson The centre column is much more rigid than on the travel tripod. Image credit: Angela Nicholson There’s a weight hook on the centre column. Image credit: Angela Nicholson A small switch on the head locks the camera clamp closed. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Peak Design supplies the tripod with a new padded, weatherproof carry case that’s more forgiving than the overly-snug sleeve of the original Travel Tripod. There are also optional accessories like the excellent Tilt Mod, a clever video head converter, the Pro Spike Feet and a Pro Levelling Base, expanding the system’s flexibility.

Which Size: Pro, Pro Lite, or Pro Tall?

The Peak Design Pro Tripod range includes three sizes: Pro Lite, Pro (reviewed here) and Pro Tall. The Lite ($799, or approx. £640) weighs just 1.7kg and offers a slightly lower working height, making it a great choice for those prioritising lighter weight and portability. The Tall ($999, or approx. £800), meanwhile, stretches to 197.4cm, suiting taller users or those who prefer not to raise the centre column.

Peak Design Pro Lite, Pro, and Pro Tall compared. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

All three versions share the same excellent head and carbon fibre column, so your decision essentially comes down to height versus carry weight.

Peak Design Pro Tripod: Our Verdict

Although bigger and heavier, than the Travel Tripod, the Peak Design Pro Tripod is extremely portable while delivering the stability and functionality demanded by serious photographers and hybrid shooters. Whether you’re shooting stills, video, or a mix of both, it’s a beautifully built piece of kit that’s a joy to use.

Related links: Peak Design Pro Tripod campaign on Kickstarter

As always, with Kickstarter we must stress that you’re not technically buying a product – you’re supporting a project which may, or may not, get delivered. Historically, though, Peak Design has an unblemished record of delivery stretching back years. All three Pro Tripods exist in finished form, so this is pretty much the lowest risk Kickstarter project you could back.

