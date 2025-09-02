Amateur Photographer verdict As the smallest bag in its range, the Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 18L uses a simplified design without a roll top. With a camera cube fitted, it’ll comfortably hold a useful amount of kit. Pros Comfortable vest-style straps

Modular design with Camera Cubes

Weather-resistant and sustainably made Cons Camera Cubes add cost

No roll-top expansion

Not designed for heavy loads

Sitting below the 25L and 45L models, the Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 18L is the smallest backpack in the company’s Outdoor series. It’s aimed at photographers and outdoor enthusiasts who want a comfortable, low-profile bag for single-day trips or light loads. It doesn’t accept camera kit directly, requiring a Peak Design Camera Cube (or two), which costs extra.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 18L at a glance:

$190 / £169.99 backpack only

£206.98 with the SMedium Camera Cube

Modular design

Capacity 18L

Rear-opening design

External Dimensions: 47.6 x 27.5 x 15.5 cm

Weight: 1Kg / 2.1lbs

peakdesign.com

Like the 25L version, the 18L is made from Peak Design’s Terra Shell 210D Ripstop Nylon, which is weather-resistant, 100% recycled, Bluesign-approved and PFAS-free. The fabric feels tough yet light, and while the bag doesn’t ship with a rain cover (Rain Fly), one is available separately for £29.99 if you need the extra protection.

The 18L version of the backpack keeps things simpler than the 25L and 45L bags, with a fixed-capacity design and a large rear panel zip for main compartment access – there’s no roll-top or front pouch. It fits one SMedium Cube, which can be clipped in place, and there’s room above it for an X-Small Cube if you want to expand your camera kit. Alternatively, there’s room for a couple of XXS Ultralight Packing Cubes above the Medium Camera Cube.

There’s space for a SMedium cube, which will hold a camera and 2 or 3 lenses. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

This gives room to carry a full-frame mirrorless camera with a standard zoom plus two or three additional lenses, depending on their size. There’s also a sleeve for a hydration pouch or up to a 13-inch laptop, although as with the 25L, mixing water bladders with camera gear isn’t recommended.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 18L key features:

Camera Cubes: One Peak Design Smedium and one X-Small Camera Cube can fit inside the bag.

One Peak Design Smedium and one X-Small Camera Cube can fit inside the bag. Vest-style straps: Distribute weight across more of your body while providing quick-access pockets and Capture Camera Clip mounting points.

Distribute weight across more of your body while providing quick-access pockets and Capture Camera Clip mounting points. Rear-panel access : The main compartment is accessed via a large zip-around rear opening.

: The main compartment is accessed via a large zip-around rear opening. Hydration/Laptop Pouch : There’s an internal pocket that can house a hydration pouch or a 13-inch laptop.

: There’s an internal pocket that can house a hydration pouch or a 13-inch laptop. Colour choice: Available in Black and Eclipse (burgundy).

Side pockets will hold a water bottle or tripod. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Two deep, stretchy side pockets can hold a tripod or water bottle, and the front of the bag has Cord Hook attachment points for strapping on extra gear such as trekking poles or a jacket. These cords and loops also work with Peak Design’s Ultralight packing cubes for extra modular storage.

Peak Design has used similar vest-style shoulder straps to the larger Outdoor Backpacks. These distribute weight evenly and their quick-access pockets are handy for things like your phone or wallet. Both also have mounting points for Peak Design’s Capture camera clip. An optional padded waist belt can be added for extra support, but will set you back £44.99.

Well-designed shoulder straps make the bag comfortable to carry. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

The frameless build means the 18L feels flexible and close-fitting, and at just 1kg, it’s easy to carry all day.

Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 18L – Our Verdict

The Peak Design Outdoor Backpack 18L is a comfortable, adaptable daypack that bridges the gap between an everyday backpack and a technical outdoor bag. While it lacks the expandable roll-top and larger capacity of the 25L version, its lighter weight, vest-style straps and simpler design make it a great choice for single-day hikes, travel or commuting – especially if you want to carry a modest camera kit alongside your essentials. As with the rest of the range, Camera Cubes are an extra cost, but they make the bag’s modular approach work seamlessly.

