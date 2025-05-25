Amateur Photographer verdict The Neewer ER1-120 provides pretty much everything you want from a slider. It’s very well made, easy to use, easy to control and it does its job very well. It’s nicely priced, too. Pros Low cost

Well made

Nice app

Smooth motion Cons Remote could be better

A bit noisy beyond 95% speed setting

Sliders are generally quite expensive, so I was drawn to this Neewer model as it costs a lot less than others but at the same time seems to offer all the features of units more than twice the price. The Neewer ER1 comes in three options, the ER1-80 which is 80cm long, the ER1-100 which is 100cm, and the Neewer ER1-120 which is 120cm and is the example I’m reviewing here.

Neewer ER1-120 at a glance:

ER1-120 – $399.99 / £419.99

ER1-100 – $379.99 / £369.99

ER1-80 – $359.99 / £349.99

Motorised camera slider

Battery powered by included NP-F550

Three lengths to choose from

Maximum capacity of 5KG on the flat

Carbon fibre and aluminium alloy

https://uk.neewer.com

All three versions are made with a mix of carbon fibre and aluminium alloy to keep them lightweight but strong, and they come with a central guide bar that enables the camera to swivel on its axis as it moves along the rails. This means the camera can perform a 120° sweep of a panoramic scene or rotate to remain facing a central subject as the carriage passes it by.

The sliders all come with a ball and socket head so cameras can be mounted at a wide range of angles. But the head can be replaced with a video tripod head with a panning arm should you want to control movements manually.

Neewer ER1-120 key features

App control: Neewer app allows extensive control of the distance travelled, the speed and time taken

Neewer app allows extensive control of the distance travelled, the speed and time taken Connects to camera: USB connection with the camera allows start/stop filming and trigger integration for timelapse settings

USB connection with the camera allows start/stop filming and trigger integration for timelapse settings Carry case: The unit comes in a padded carry case that has room for the optional arms

The unit comes in a padded carry case that has room for the optional arms Swivel: The guide bar can be adjusted to make the camera swivel as it travels to alter the viewing angle

A ball head is supplied for mounting your camera. Image credit: Damien Demolder

These are motorised sliders of course, and via the Neewer app we can control the speed of movement, log start/end points, whether it makes one journey or repeats it, and we can ask it to stop suddenly or gradually. The app also allows us great controls for timelapse, and the camera can be triggered to start filming or shoot a frame automatically when connected by the supplied USB cables.

Neewer ER1-120 guide bar adjustment. Image credit: Damien Demolder

This 120cm version also comes with a remote control, so you don’t have to use your phone.

The whole device is powered by a supplied Sony NP-F-type battery, and a set of optional arms are available to fix the ends of the slider to the legs of your tripod when not on a table top – recommended for this long 120cm unit. All three versions can all carry up to 5kg when placed flat, and 2.5kg when asked to move the kit upwards at a 45° angle.

The unit is powered by a supplied Sony NP-F-type battery. Image credit: Damien Demolder

Neewer ER1-120: Our Verdict

I’ve been really pleasantly surprised by this slider – it is very well made, it is easy to use, easy to control and it does its job very well. It is also very well featured, and seems to do all that other much more expensive models offer.

I’m impressed with the app, the range of options it presents, and how quickly it connects. While the layout could be more self-explanatory it doesn’t take long to work out. The remote is also good, though the screen isn’t brilliant and the build quality isn’t what could be called rugged.

Importantly though the Neewer ER1-120 makes it easy to get very smooth motion in your videos, and precise movements in your timelapse work. When moving the camera manually I found it a bit sticky in the middle of the transit, but when in motorised mode the motion is constant, continuous and without interruption.

