Amateur Photographer verdict This neatly designed pouch offers useful storage for your tech accessories. It’s really well made and provides plenty of compartments and pockets, without being too bulky. Pros Weatherproofed exterior

Lots of useful organisation pockets

Not too bulky Cons Quite pricey

I’ve long been a fan of Peak Design kit. The firm’s original Tech Pouch was a clever and useful design for organising your electronic and photo accessories, but it was arguably too bulky for some purposes. Now the firm has addressed that with a slimmed-down model, appropriately named the Peak Design Small Tech Pouch.

Peak Design Small Tech Pouch at a glance:

$50 / £50

24 x 11.5 x 9 cm (external)

Approx 1 litre capacity

100% recycled exterior materials

Available in four colours: Black, Charcoal, Midnight, and Sage

peakdesign.com

At approximately 24 x 11 x 9 cm, this cut-down version is slightly thinner and noticeably less tall than the original, which nominally measures 25 x 15 x 10 cm. It’s also more wedge-shaped than its boxy sibling. Overall, this equates to it having about half the internal capacity, at about 1 litre. Naturally there aren’t quite so many dividers, but there’s still plenty of options for organising your accessories.

Both Tech Pouches are part of Peak Design’s wider range of packing tools for organising items inside a larger bag or case. This also includes a couple of wash bags, a shoe pouch, and arguably the best packing cubes you can buy.

Peak Design Small Tech Pouch key features:

Strap loops : A pair of loops on the back can be used to attach a strap. However, you don’t get one included

: A pair of loops on the back can be used to attach a strap. However, you don’t get one included Protection : The pouch is essentially unpadded, but both the outer shell and the zip are water resistant

: The pouch is essentially unpadded, but both the outer shell and the zip are water resistant Clamshell opening: Once unzipped, the pouch will stand open on a desk, giving easy access to the contents

Once unzipped, the pouch will stand open on a desk, giving easy access to the contents Grab handle: A neatly designed grab handle hidden between the strap loops allows you to carry the pouch securely

Peak Design’s Small Tech Pouch is ideally sized to carry all your laptop peripherals. Credit: Andy Westlake

Inside the pouch, a set of concertina-like dividers splits the space into four main sections: two full-width, and two half-width. The wider ones will comfortably hold a laptop power supply block and mains power cable, while the others work well for such things as camera battery chargers, USB chargers, or a wireless mouse.

On one inside face, three slim pockets are ideal for such things as card readers, and there’s also a single pen loop. On the other side, a full-width zipped pocket has three small pockets inside for storing memory cards.

Three inside pockets provide secure storage for memory cards. Credit: Andy Westlake

As usual for Peak Design, the pouch feels really nicely made. The exterior is weatherproofed, being made of the firm’s 100% recycled Versa Shell fabric with a waterproof zip. Inside, everything is soft and non-scratch, and the pale grey lining makes it easy to see the contents. Peak Design is also proud of its social and environmental credentials, and says its products are Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon neutral.

While this is probably a bag that’ll spend much of its time inside a backpack or suitcase, Peak Design has designed in some useful carrying options. There are a couple of loops for clipping a strap onto the back, which means the pouch could also be a useful for carrying essentials on a plane or train – maybe such things as your smartphone, earphones, sunglasses, powerbank and passport.

On the back, you’ll find a pair of loops for adding a strap, plus a convenient grab handle. Credit: Andy Westlake

Alternatively, you could use it organise spare batteries, cards, a cable release, lens cleaning kit, and a few filters while shooting.

Peak Design Small Tech Pouch: Our Verdict

I have to say, I really like the Peak Design Small Tech Pouch. It’s the perfect size for keeping together all the peripherals for my laptop when travelling, and really handy for other purposes, too. It’s undeniably pricey, but you just can’t argue with the utility and quality.

