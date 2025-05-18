Amateur Photographer verdict The Bowman Summit is a high-quality hand-made strap that’s as stylish as it is versatile. Its adjustable length and integrated wrist loop let you carry your camera securely in multiple ways. Pros Uniquely versatile design

About a year ago, I reviewed the Bowman Peak Duo – a clever and unique slim leather shoulder/neck strap with an integrated wrist loop. Now the firm has expanded on the idea with the Bowman Summit: in essence, an adjustable-length version of the same strap. There’s also a new optional shoulder pad for carrying heavier cameras more comfortably. I’ve been trying them out.

Bowman Summit at a glance:

From £52.95

£27.95 for optional shoulder pad

Adjustable-length leather camera strap

Integrated wrist-strap loop

Choice of four colours

Two lengths available

Optional shoulder pad

bowmanleather.co.uk

The Bowman Summit adjustable duo camera strap is a high-quality product hand-crafted from nice, thick leather that doesn’t feel like it’ll break in a hurry. Length adjustment is via a single metal buckle, with a small leather loop to secure the free end of the strap and stop it from flapping around. Changing the length is fairly quick and easy, pretty much like adjusting a belt.

At its shortest, the strap works well for me when used over my shoulder or around my neck. Set longer, it’s great for cross-body use with the camera hanging down by my side (which is how I generally prefer to carry a camera these days).

Set short as a shoulder strap(left), and longer for cross-body carry (right). Image credit: Andy Westlake

Bowman Summit key features:

Colours: You get a choice of four leather colours: Black, Chestnut, Dark Tan and Mid Tan. My review sample is Dark Tan

You get a choice of four leather colours: Black, Chestnut, Dark Tan and Mid Tan. My review sample is Dark Tan Lengths: The Long (100-120cm) option works well for me as a shoulder or cross-body strap – I’m about 6-foot tall. A Short (75-90cm) option is also available

The Long (100-120cm) option works well for me as a shoulder or cross-body strap – I’m about 6-foot tall. A Short (75-90cm) option is also available Edge finish: There’s a choice of edge finishes, either square, or rounded and polished for a £14 premium

There’s a choice of edge finishes, either square, or rounded and polished for a £14 premium Shoulder pad: This is 3.2cm wide and will fit any strap that’s 12-13mm wide. It slides freely and is easy to fit and remove

The length can be adjusted easily via a single buckle. Image credit: Andy Westlake

As before, the ‘Duo’ name indicates that the strap has an additional loop that you can poke your wrist through for extra security, when you want to carry your camera around one-handed. It’s a really neat design that, to a degree, gives the best of both worlds of a shoulder and wrist strap. However, it’s perhaps a bit less convenient here compared to the simpler Peak strap, especially when you have the extra bulk of a shoulder pad dangling around.

The wrist strap loop is useful when carrying your camera one-handed. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Adding the shoulder pad does, however, make a lot of sense if you’re thinking of using the strap on an interchangeable-lens camera with anything much heavier than small primes. The extra surface area makes heavier setups much more comfortable to carry.

The shoulder pad is quick and easy to remove when you don’t want to use it. Image credit: Andy Westlake

If you want to remove the shoulder pad to reduce bulk, it’s as simple as unbuckling the two parts of the strap and sliding it off. With the single-piece Peak strap, you’d have to detach one end from the camera.

Camera compatibility

The strap attaches to your camera via traditional metal split rings. This means it will fit onto a wide range of current models from the likes of Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, OM System and Sony. But it won’t with those that have slot-type lugs, which means most Canon and Panasonic cameras.

The strap attaches to your camera via traditional split rings. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Bowman Summit – Our Verdict

I’ve used the Bowman Summit with a number of cameras, including the Fujifilm GFX100RF medium-format compact and the OM System OM-3. It looks particularly good on these retro-inspired designs and the adjustable length is handy for carrying your camera in different ways. Meanwhile the shoulder pad provides welcome extra comfort with heavier setups. If you’d like a high-quality, stylish and versatile camera strap, it comes highly recommended.

