Yashica launched their new FX-D digital compact cameras featuring film simulation modes on Kickstarter. Drawing on their classic 35mm heritage, the Yashica FX-D 100 and FX-D 300 cameras feature a tactile film advance lever and six film simulation modes based on Yashica film stocks for a mindful photography experience.

Yashica FX-D 300 specifications at a glance:

Sensor: 50MP 1/1.56 inch sensor (8192×6144)

50MP 1/1.56 inch sensor (8192×6144) Lens: 24mm equivalent, f/1.8

24mm equivalent, f/1.8 Zoom: 2.5x digital zoom

2.5x digital zoom Optical image stabilisation (OIS)

Screen: 2.8-inch LCD flip screen display, with 640×480 resolution

2.8-inch LCD flip screen display, with 640×480 resolution Video: 4K 30p, 2.7K 60p, Full HD 120p

4K 30p, 2.7K 60p, Full HD 120p Storage: Micro SD

Micro SD Battery: USB-C rechargeable battery with 2 h battery life

USB-C rechargeable battery with 2 h battery life JPEG capture only

Yashica FX-D 100 specifications at a glance:

Sensor: 13MP 1/3.06-inch stacked Sony IMX 458 sensor

13MP 1/3.06-inch stacked Sony IMX 458 sensor Lens: 25-76mm equivalent lens with a f/1.6-f/2.8 variable aperture

25-76mm equivalent lens with a f/1.6-f/2.8 variable aperture Zoom: 3x optical and 4x digital zoom,

3x optical and 4x digital zoom, Screen: 2.8-inch LCD flip screen display, with 640×480 resolution

2.8-inch LCD flip screen display, with 640×480 resolution Video: 4K 30p, 2.7K 60p, Full HD 120p

4K 30p, 2.7K 60p, Full HD 120p Storage: Micro SD

Micro SD Battery: USB-C rechargeable battery with 1.5 h battery life

USB-C rechargeable battery with 1.5 h battery life JPEG capture only

After the release of Yashica City 100 and City 200 compact digicams at the beginning of this year, the Yashica FX-D series is well-positioned as interest in retro compacts and digicams is on the rise. Younger generations want to spend less time on their smartphones and instead embrace vintage cameras to capture a retro aesthetic.

The Yashica company, originally founded in Japan in 1949, and created the affordable 35mm Yashica FX-3 and later the Yashica Electro 35 with the world’s first compact camera to feature an electronically controlled shutter. In 2008, the Yashica trademark was sold to a Hong Kong-based company, which released the Yashica digifilm Y35 Kickstarter campaign in 2017. The Y35 featured an interchangeable faux 35 film canister, but as users reported multiple issues with build quality and functionality, the Y35 failed to pass muster. This raises the question: are we in for another fiasco, or are these retro-styled film simulation cameras worth it?

Image credit: Yashica

Both cameras feature a retro design and a film advance lever to advance between shots in the film simulation mode, they rely on a 2.8 inch LCD flip screen display to compose shots as there is no viewfinder built in and as they are designed to emulate film photography there’s only JPG capture available just like with the Fujifilm X half. The cheaper FX-D 100 model is backed by a smaller 13MP 1/3.06-inch Sony sensor, which is typically used in smartphones, while the FX-D model has a 50MP 1/1.56 inch sensor, which is comparable to an iPhone 15 Pro. An interesting move from Yashica the cheaper FX-100 version features a 3x optical zoom, while the more expensive FX-D 300 has a 2.5x digital one only. However, the FX-D 300 crops in when zooming using a higher resolution sensor and backed with optical image stabilisation.

Image credit: Yashica

Available now on Kickstarter with an exclusive launch price starting at $239/£178 for the FX-D 100, $339/£252 for the Yashica FX-D 300. The FX-D series taps into the surging popularity of vintage-inspired digicams at a very affordable price point and promises an August 2025 delivery, though given Yashica’s past hiccups, some scepticism lingers.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.