Created by JRNY Travel Magazine in collaboration with Steppes Travel, World Travel Photography Awards are back for a third year – and they are opening soon! Travel photographers from around the world are invited to submit their photos to this free photo competition, which is comprised of four categories. So this is your chance to start preparing your photographs!

The World Travel Photography Awards, which opens for entries on 1st July 2025 and both amateurs and professionals are eligible. The four categories are: Landscape, People, Cities, and Wildlife. Contestants may enter any category they are eligible for and a maximum of 10 entries is allowed per person. Entries shot on either film or digital cameras are eligible for all categories. Please note: the competition is open to photographers aged 18 and over only.

The judging panel includes Founding Editor of JRNY Magazine Jordan Banks, co-founder of JRNY Kav Dadfar, Holly-Marie Cato, plus wildlife photographer and the 2025 recipient of AP’s Nature and Environment award, Harry Skeggs.

Prizes:

£2,500 cash prizes: £2,000 for the overall winner, £500 runner-up

Winners and category winners will receive a one-year digital subscription to JRNY

Winners published in JRNY Magazine

Competition opens on 1st July 2025

Closes: 18th August 2025

Judging: 19th Aug – 30th September 2025

Winners announced 30th October 2025

For more information and entry jrnymag.com/photo-comp

Need some inspiration? Here are some images from last year’s competition:

WTPA Overall Winner 2024 – Jan-Joost Snijders

Image: WTPA Overall Winner – Jan-Joost Snijders

WTPA Runner-up 2024 – Journey of Life – Xuejun Long

Image: WTPA Runner-up – Journey of Life – Xuejun Long

WTPA People Winner 2024 – Somenath Mukhopadhyay

Image: WTPA People Winner – Somenath Mukhopadhyay

WTPA Highly Commended 2024 – Walk on stilts – Aimen Chen

Image: WTPA Highly Commended – Walk on stilts – Aimen Chen

