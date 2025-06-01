world press photo exhibition now on

The globally renowned World Press Photo Exhibition has made its highly anticipated return to London, this year for the next three months its home will be the brand-new MPB Gallery, at Here East, London. Tickets are available to book now, and we have a very special code for the AP Community. Get 15% off tickets with promo code AP15

As one of the world’s most prestigious showcases of photojournalism and documentary photography, this powerful exhibition offers an unmissable visual journey through the defining moments shaping our world today.

A selection of finalists and winning images are on display, including Samar Abu Elouf’s image for The New York Times, ‘Mahmoud Ajjour, Aged Nine’ – winner of the 2025 World Press Photo of the Year. We awarded Samar with the AP Photojournalism award at this year’s AP Awards.

Image: The Exhibitionists

World Press Photo exhibition key information:

Friday 23rd May – Monday 25th August 2025

MPB Gallery, Here East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E15 2GW

The World Press Photo Exhibition is located inside the Here East building. The entrance is on East Bay Lane which is canal side and a few doors down from Breakfast Club. Find the entrance on Google Maps or what3words.

Monday – Friday: 11:00am – 8:00pm (Off-Peak)

Saturday & Bank Holidays: 10:00am – 7:00pm (Peak)

Sunday: 11:00am – 5:00pm (Peak)

Last entry 30 minutes before close

Ticket prices (Including Booking Fee):

Adult Standard Ticket: £16.50

Adult Off Peak: £13.50

Child 12 – 16: £6 at all times

Child under 12: Free at all times

Concession: £11 at all times (Disabled, Job Seekers, Benefit Recipients, Students, Pension Credits – Please bring ID / proof of benefits)

Image: The Exhibitionists

