Nikon has announced the return of the world-famous and playfully amusing Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Now open for entries, the free-to-enter competition celebrates the most hilarious wildlife pictures from around the globe. With nine categories available to enter, including Young and Junior categories, all wildlife photographers are encouraged to enter.

Entries are open until 30th June 2025, and you could have the chance to win some fantastic prizes – not one, but two of our favourite Nikon mirrorless cameras are up for grabs – Nikon Z50II and Nikon Z6III. Front-runners have the chance of winning a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya with Alex Walker’s Serian, along with a handcrafted trophy. All category winners will also receive a camera bag, courtesy of ThinkTANK. The shortlist will be revealed in October, with the winners announced later in November or December.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 categories:

Mammals Category

Birds Category

Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects Category

Fish and Other Aquatic Species

Nikon Young Photographer (25 yrs and under)

Nikon Junior Category (16 yrs and under)

Portfolio Category

Video Category

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award (after Winners announced)

Forgot your birthday AGAIN. Image: Charles Janson

Through the power of humorous and quirky images and videos, the awards aim to inspire greater conversation efforts and widen understanding of a sustainable world. To mark the occasion, Nikon has released a special selection of never-before-seen entries from 2024, guaranteed to not only make viewers chuckle, but encourage people to get involved in this year’s competition.

This year’s judging panel consists of three Nikon Creators, including Cameron Whitnall, Lara Jackson and Roxy Furman. Also on the panel is Charlotte Kemsley, Regional Director for Nikon in Northern Europe, TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas, wildlife expert Will Travers OBE, Affinity Photo Managing Director Ashley Hewson, and conservationist Bella Lack.

Cheeky Image: Barbara Fleming

Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing says, “It’s a great privilege to be partnering with the Comedy Wildlife team for a second year. We have been moved by the level of global affection the award has attained, bringing people closer to wildlife and nature in a positive, humorous and impactful way. For Nikon, empowering and amplifying photographers and filmmakers as they create with purpose is a part of our DNA, so our shared commitment to celebrating their talent and amplifying conservation efforts through their work is a perfect fit for us.”

UK charity Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), which has been empowering conservation leaders across the Global South for over 30 years. In that time, WFN has invested £23 million in more than 200 conservationists across 90 countries. Once again WFN supports the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Competition, and Nikon will be spotlighting their incredible work throughout.

