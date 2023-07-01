We would like to get to understand more about you, your tech, what you enjoy doing and the products you like, so we can provide you with more of the content you love.

Complete our survey and, to say thank you, you can choose to enter our prize draw for the chance to win one of 3 Amazon vouchers worth £100 each*.

The survey will take no more than fifteen minutes and you can complete it online here:



https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/APmag23

Entries close 18 August 2023. The winners will be drawn and contacted shortly after the closing date. *Terms and conditions apply, please see details on the survey.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.