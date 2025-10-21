This redesigned lens builds on the success of the 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, and has been developed to celebrate Tamron’s 75th anniversary. With the 25-200mm, Tamron introduces a wider 25mm wide-angle range compared to the previous 28mm version, while maintaining the relatively fast f/2.8 maximum aperture.

At a glance:

Price: $899/ £729

Magnification: 1:1.9 at 25mm

Filter thread: 67mm

Weight: 575g

Tamron.eu

The Tamron 25-200mm also now includes the VXD linear motor for faster and more precise autofocus. The lens also has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.9 at 25mm, enabling half life-size macrophotography. Other key features include a compact design with enhanced exterior zoom and focus rings, a 67mm filter size (as with most other Tamron lenses), a moisture-resistant construction, focus set button and zoom lock switch. It weighs in at 575g, similar to its predecessor. The new Tamron 25–200mm F/2.8–5.6 Di III VXD G2 is expected to be available from the end of November for $899/ £729.

