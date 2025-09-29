The Beatles remain one of the most talked-about and enduringly popular bands in history – a forthcoming reissue of a classic book contains lots of stunning photography of the Fab Four, making it a must-buy for fans.

Chronicle Books is releasing The Beatles Anthology, 25th Anniversary Edition in the UK on 23rd October in partnership with Disney+, UMG and Apple Corps (the Beatles’ original company, not the Californian tech giant).

This weighty 368-page tome tells the band’s story in their own words and is illustrated with over 1,300 images including lots of rare photographs. An international bestseller when it first came out in 2000, the original book has long been out of print.

A spread from the book, covering the band’s early days

The associated documentary will stream on Disney+ from November 26th, and it will also be full of fabulous Fabs footage, some of which is now rarely seen.

Do we really need another book and documentary about the Beatles? Hell yes!

The book will be available from all good booksellers, but in the meantime, here’s a taster of some of the wonderful photography inside – it’s the definitive chronicle of the band’s glorious career. All images © APPLE CORPS LTD.

The Beatles perform in the Cavern Club, Liverpool, 1962

During a photo session in London, July 1963

The Beatles performing on the Thank Your Lucky Stars TV show, 1965

The Beatles during the making of the promotional film for Paperback Writer, Chiswick House Gardens, London, 1966

At the launch of the Sgt Pepper album, Brian Epstein’s house, London, 1967

During a photo shoot at John’s House, Tittenhurst Park, in 1969

Further reading

The story of the album photography for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band