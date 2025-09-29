The Beatles remain one of the most talked-about and enduringly popular bands in history – a forthcoming reissue of a classic book contains lots of stunning photography of the Fab Four, making it a must-buy for fans.
Chronicle Books is releasing The Beatles Anthology, 25th Anniversary Edition in the UK on 23rd October in partnership with Disney+, UMG and Apple Corps (the Beatles’ original company, not the Californian tech giant).
This weighty 368-page tome tells the band’s story in their own words and is illustrated with over 1,300 images including lots of rare photographs. An international bestseller when it first came out in 2000, the original book has long been out of print.
The associated documentary will stream on Disney+ from November 26th, and it will also be full of fabulous Fabs footage, some of which is now rarely seen.
The book will be available from all good booksellers, but in the meantime, here’s a taster of some of the wonderful photography inside – it’s the definitive chronicle of the band’s glorious career. All images © APPLE CORPS LTD.
