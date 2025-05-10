The Sony Alpha A7 IV maybe a few years old but you’ll save big if you are not hung up on having the very latest cameras. It still offers excellent image quality, superb autofocus with extremely capable subject recognition, improved handling and more.

The Sony Alpha A7IV has been getting cheaper and cheaper over the last year, but we have never seen it so cheap on Amazon – $1998. So it’s squeezing in under the magic 2k mark, which is really good deal. This is camera that we gave full marks to, remember, in our original glowing review.

Sony A7 IV key features

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens mounted on the Sony A7IV. Image credit: Richard Sibley

For most photographers, including a lot of pros, a 33MP full-frame sensor delivers more than enough resolution and you can also record 4k video at 30p. Again, this will be more than enough for many photographers unless you are also a commercial movie maker in need of the very latest video tech.

