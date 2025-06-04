If you are in the market for a new camera, lens or accessory, or keen to get tips and insights from top photographers, keep June 19-21st free for the Wales and West Photography Show.

This free event takes place at the International Conventional Centre Wales near Newport (very close to the M4), and is organised by leading Cardiff-based retailer Camera Centre. See below for more details.

The Canon stand at last year’s show

Wales and West Photography Show exhibitors

A very varied range of leading exhibitors will be attending, including:

Canon

Fujifilm

Hasselblad

Leica

Nikon

OM System

Panasonic

Samyang

Sigma

Sony

Tamron, and more

For the full list of exhibitors, see here.

The show is a great opportunity to try the latest camera kit and ask makers questions.

Wales and West Photography Show speakers

Highlight speakers on the Creator Stage will include some big names familiar to AP readers, who will be giving talks and running workshops and seminars.

Astro-landscape master Josh Dury will be sharing his knowledge and tips

They include astro-landscape ace Josh Dury and portrait specialist Sam Nash, plus other top photographers covering a wide range of genres, while the Main Stage welcomes such luminaries as Charlie Waite, Ellie Rothnie, Gavin Hoey and Tom Oldham – with more big names to be announced.

Amateur Photographer will also have a stand at the Wales and West Photography Show, so see you there! You can book your tickets here.