OM System has revealed UK/European pricing for the OM-D E-M1 Mark III ASTRO – as the name suggests, it’s designed specifically for astrophotography, with custom modes and new body-mount filters.

This camera was previously only available to order from Japan, which was pricey and inconvenient. It is based on the old Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, which was replaced by the Olympus OM-1, and then the OM System OM-1 Mark II.

The new E-M1 III ASTRO camera is designed specifically for astrophotography, and is compatible with H α-ray capture, designed to be a “celestial camera that captures the scenery of celestial objects, such as the red nebula, in vivid colours.”

This is thanks to OM System optimizing the IR cut filter located in front of the imaging sensor. OM System also says that the camera can capture “starscape photography, to full-fledged astrophotography such as constellation and nebula photography.” Due to the IR cut filter being optimised for astrophotography, the camera is not recommended for general photography.

The OM System body-mounted filter set includes the light pollution cut filter BMF-LPC01 and the Soft Filter BMF-SE01. Image: OM System.

As the camera is based on the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, the camera features a 20MP sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, and a weather-sealed camera body. This will be particularly useful when shooting in remote locations.

The camera uses the Micro Four Thirds lens mount, and as you’d expect with a Micro Four Thirds camera, is compatible with all Micro Four Thirds lenses. See here for more information.

Fun with filters

The camera can also use the multi-shot hi-res mode to produce higher resolution images, which can give 50MP images. The camera comes pre-setup for Astrophotography, with the two custom modes (C1, and C2) already setup with the ideal shooting settings.

There’s also two body-mounted filters available (included with the E-M1 III Astro), including a light pollution filter, and a soft filter, which can be mounted in-between the lens and sensor (one at a time). This means that these filters can be used with ultra-wide-angle and fisheye lenses. These new filters are compatible with the E-M1 Mark III ASTRO, the Olympus OM-1, and OM System OM-1 Mark II, and can be ordered separately.

OM-D E-M1 Mark III ASTRO revised pricing

OM System E-M1 Mark III ASTRO Set (camera body + BMF-LPC01 + BMF-SE01 filters) – £1,899

BMF-LPC01 Body-Mount Light Pollution Reduction Filter – £259

BMF-SE01 Body-Mount Soft Filter – RRP: £197

Note that you can only buy the camera from the OM System online shop, covering Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, UK, Ireland, Italy and France.

OM-D E-M1 Mark III ASTRO sample shots from OM System