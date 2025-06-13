Documentary photography is one of the most time-honoured genres in our favourite art form, and you don’t need a cutting-edge mirrorless camera or expensive long lens to excel.

Following the success of Amateur Photographer’s inaugural Festival of Outdoor Photography at the end of May, we are hosting the Festival of Photography – Documentary at the Royal Geographical Society in central London on Saturday, August the 9th.

It is a must-visit event for anyone passionate about documentary photography and photojournalism, and you can get early bird discounted tickets here.

Learn from the best in the business

Main-stage speakers have been confirmed for the event, including the multi-award winning Zed Nelson – recently named Professional Photographer of the Year at the Sony World Photography Awards for his project, The Anthropocene Illusion. He also received worldwide acclaim for his project on American gun culture and more.

Over a period of three years, award-winning British photographer Zed Nelson documented America’s gun culture. These compelling images explore the paradox of why America’s most potent symbol of freedom is also one of its greatest killers – resulting in an annual death toll of almost 30,000 American citizens. Since 1960, over half a million citizens have been shot to death in the streets and homes of the USA, and there are an estimated 240 million guns in circulation nationwide. The growing popularity of high-calibre, semi-automatic assault weapons and hand-guns has added to the carnage. Gun Nation has been awarded 5 major photography awards including a 1st Prize, World Press Photo. DALLAS, TEXAS Mike, father and gun owner. “It’s my constitutional right to own a gun and protect my family.” (Photo by Zed Nelson)

Other very big names on the main stage include Laura Pannack, whose images have been exhibited at the The National Portrait Gallery, The Houses of Parliament, Somerset House and the Royal Festival Hall, and the veteran photojournalist John Bulmer, whose contemporaries included Terrence Donovan, David Bailey and Don McCullin.

Laura Pannack’s work wins regular awards, and she has been a Category Winner in the Sony World Photography Awards

In the Everest Room, meanwhile, you can hear exclusive insights from Krishna Seth, Director of Photography for The Economist, and Simon Hill, whose over 300 publication credits include National Geographic Magazine, The Observer Magazine and The Sunday Times. More big names are to be confirmed, too.

See the agenda here.

The Festival of Photography – Documentary will greatly enhance your understanding and appreciation of this genre, as well as helping to deepen your own documentary photography practice. Don’t miss out on the early bird ticket discount!