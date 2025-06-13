Documentary photography is one of the most time-honoured genres in our favourite art form, and you don’t need a cutting-edge mirrorless camera or expensive long lens to excel.
Following the success of Amateur Photographer’s inaugural Festival of Outdoor Photography at the end of May, we are hosting the Festival of Photography – Documentary at the Royal Geographical Society in central London on Saturday, August the 9th.
It is a must-visit event for anyone passionate about documentary photography and photojournalism, and you can get early bird discounted tickets here.
Learn from the best in the business
Main-stage speakers have been confirmed for the event, including the multi-award winning Zed Nelson – recently named Professional Photographer of the Year at the Sony World Photography Awards for his project, The Anthropocene Illusion. He also received worldwide acclaim for his project on American gun culture and more.
Other very big names on the main stage include Laura Pannack, whose images have been exhibited at the The National Portrait Gallery, The Houses of Parliament, Somerset House and the Royal Festival Hall, and the veteran photojournalist John Bulmer, whose contemporaries included Terrence Donovan, David Bailey and Don McCullin.
In the Everest Room, meanwhile, you can hear exclusive insights from Krishna Seth, Director of Photography for The Economist, and Simon Hill, whose over 300 publication credits include National Geographic Magazine, The Observer Magazine and The Sunday Times. More big names are to be confirmed, too.
See the agenda here.
The Festival of Photography – Documentary will greatly enhance your understanding and appreciation of this genre, as well as helping to deepen your own documentary photography practice. Don’t miss out on the early bird ticket discount!