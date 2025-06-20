Thypoch known for its CINE lenses, announced a new addition to its Simera series. The Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 is the widest addition to the line-up, which features four other fast-aperture full-frame prime lenses. With a 21mm focal length, it is ideal for landscapes, environmental portraits, as well as close-ups, thanks to its 23cm minimum focusing distance.
Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 at a glance:
- Lens mount: M, (Z, RF, L, E, X)
- Manual focus only
- Construction: 13 elements in 11 groups
- Diaphragm blades: 14
- Minimum focus distance: 23cm
- No electronic contacts
- Weight: 427g
Launching first in Leica M-mount, with other options to follow later on, the new lens features multiple special elements, including 2 aspherical lenses, 3 ED lenses, 3HRI lenses, which control chromatic aberration, distortion, promised to deliver consistent sharpness throughout the focus plane. The 14 diaphragm blades create a clean, rounded bokeh perfect for creating cinematic looks and star bursts.
The lens doesn’t just excel in shooting stills, but is also ideal for hybrid use, as you can switch between clicked “Sun” & de-clicked “Moon” aperture markings. It also has a beautiful vintage-inspired depth of field field markings, and an overall tactile, retro design, with two finishes available, in silver and black.
The Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 is launching for $999/ €889 on 23 June in Leica M-mount, with other mount types (other Simera lenses offer Z, RF, L, E, X mount) to follow later. Including the square lens hood and to complement your camera body, you can choose between a black or silver finish. The new lens will be available to order from the Thypoch online store.
