The Panasonic Lumix G100 is Panasonic’s smallest mirrorless camera, and is designed for video, vlogging, and stills photography. Offering a 20MP sensor and 4K video recording, it’s got an advanced microphone setup. Good news vloggers, we’ve found a Panasonic Lumix G100D vlogging kit for just under £527, a huge saving off its usual £669 price point.

The kit includes a Lumix G Vario 12-32mm F3.5-5.6 lens and a tripod grip. The G100 has been updated with the Panasonic Lumix G100D, a minor update to the Panasonic Lumix G100, with the USB port upgraded to USB-C, the viewfinder changed to an OLED model, which gives ever so slightly better battery life. There are some other changes, which we’ve detailed in our full Panasonic Lumix G100 review.

You can also find it available on Amazon US, priced at $597 with the 12-32mm kit lens, using the link below. If you’re located elsewhere, check out the deals below.

Panasonic Lumix G100D key features:

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)

3inch 1.84M dot vari-angle touchscreen

2.36M-dot equiv, 0.74x magnification, OLED electronic viewfinder

4K video recording

As part of the Micro Four Thirds system, you get an amazing range of lenses to choose from, including budget, compact lenses, to large professional lenses.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.