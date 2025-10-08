Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” are still on, and I’ve found another great UK offer. The Honor 400 Lite is now only £179, which is almost 30% off its original retail price. This budget smartphone features a large 108MP main camera supported by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a handy AI Camera button for quick photo and video capture. With a slim and lightweight design, bright screen and large battery, it is quite a bargain. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want.

Honor 400 Lite at a glance:

108MP f/1.75 main camera with 3x optical, 10x digital zoom

5MP f/2.2 ultrawide & depth camera

16MP f/2.45 selfie camera with selfie light

6.7in 120Hz AMOLED screen, 3,500nits peak brightness

5230mAh battery, 35W charge

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Magic OS 9.0 (based on Android 15)

IP64 certified

161 x 74.6 x 7.3mm, 171g

