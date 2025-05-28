If you haven’t already bought tickets for our Festival of Outdoor Photography, which starts in London this Friday, there are still a few tickets left. Whatever camera you use, it’s a must-see event for anyone into landscape, wildlife, nature and travel photography

For landscape photographers, a particular highlight will be the talk by Quintin Lake on how he walked and shot Britain’s entire coastline – yes, you read that right.

Sole man – Quintin Lake

On Friday, 17 April 2015, Quintin set off from the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral on the first stage of a five-year journey that would take him around the coastline of mainland Britain. He walked, hiked, strutted, staggered and often slipped, covering around 11,000km in 454 days, shooting close to 180,000 images.

He suffered shin splints, torn tendons and fought legions of midges. The goal? To deliver a body of photographic work that reveals the intricacies of the UK’s varied coastline.

Don’t ‘walk on by’ this talk

Quintin will reveal the whole story during his talk in the Royal Geographical Society Theatre at 10am on Saturday, and is running a subsequent workshop on how to plan a photographic exhibition yourself at 11.30.

As a curtain raiser for Quintin's talk and workshop, here are some images from his epic coastal walk. You can also buy Perimeter, his new book about his challenging but creatively rewarding photowalk, here.

Sunset at the Rock-cut tombs, St Patrick’s Chapel, Heysham. Credit: Quintin Lake

Light Veils, Weymouth (Dorset, 2015). Credit: Quintin Lake

Edinburgh Castle. Credit: Quintin Lake

Golden Mile, Blackpool (Lancashire, 2017). Credit: Quintin Lake

Monarch and Baug jack up rigs tower (Cromarty, 2019). Credit: Quintin Lake