Leading Android smartphone maker TECNO has unveiled the world’s first fully automated imaging laboratory in Chongqing, China, in partnership with DxOMark.

A separate company from the French software firm DxO (whose products include PureRAW and the Nik Collection), DxOMark conducts scientific evaluations and creates benchmarks for various consumer and professional products, with a particular focus on image and display quality.

This new laboratory in China is the first to implement the DxOMark Camera V6 testing technology, which claims to establish a new scientific benchmark for smartphone imaging. DxOMark and TECNO are also hoping it will accelerate the global shift towards more inclusive, precise and standardised camera technology through automation.

The Joint Imaging Laboratory establishes a new imaging evaluation standard through fully automated testing, multidimensional skin-tone adaptation, and intelligent regional customisation.

Its automated system implements robotic arms for micron-level positioning accuracy, fully automated chart switching and AI-controlled environmental simulation. This system also carries out complete testing workflows without human intervention, from initial calibration to final report generation.

Capturing the full spectrum of people’s complexions

TECNO has been a pioneer in efforts to ensure that smartphones capture a much wider range of skin tones with greater accuracy, and notes that the new facility ‘features comprehensive inclusive imaging evaluation with 3D head model and scientifically calibrated 2D colour charts representing global skin tone diversity.

This system enables precise calibration of colour science and texture reproduction across the full spectrum of human complexions… For instance, the system enhances exposure calibration for African markets where users prefer brighter images, and optimises noise reduction algorithms for Southeast Asia where night shot clarity is critical.’

TECNO adds that it is integrating the results of the new lab’s research into its smartphone and imaging technology roadmap. ‘As the world’s first fully automated lab implementing the DxO Mark Camera V6 standard, this partnership fundamentally transforms objective imaging evaluation,” said Fanyi Zhou, Head of TECNO’s Imaging Quality Lab.

Representatives from DxOMark and TECNO mark the new lab’s opening

