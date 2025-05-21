If you are looking for a take-anywhere action camera for your summer travels, or a back-up to your main mirrorless or DSLR camera, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is now coming in at a great price.

Adept at both stills and video capture, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough action camera with a decent battery life, a wide selection of resolutions and frame rates and a good range of accessories.

In our original review, we pointed out the advantage of the camera’s 1/1.3-inch sensor, which is the same size as that in the DJI Air 3 drone. The larger sensor means the pixel size levels up to 2.4μm-equivalent, which should result in better image quality – particularly in low light conditions.

With this Amazon US deal, you can now get the DJI Osmo Action 4 with a bumper 50 (!) piece accessory kit, including two extra batteries and a 64GB memory card, for the very competitive price of $409.99.

DJI Osmo Action 4 key features

1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor (10MP stills)

Full HD to 4K resolution at 120fps

Waterproof to 18 metres

Built-in image stabilisation

155 degree field of view

Photo: Matty Graham

See more great deals below for your local market – including a major price reduction at Amazon UK – and see our major guide to the best action cameras.