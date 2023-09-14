Street photography continues to be a very popular genre, whether you are using a conventional camera or smartphone, and the Society of International Travel and Tourism Photographers has recently announced the winners of its annual Street Photography Competition.

The overall winner of the street photography contest is Juan Monte from Ravels, Belgium (above), who wins 12 months Professional membership to The Societies (worth £150) and a copy of DxO FilmPack 6 software (worth £129).

Juan’s image was taken in Mercado Benito Juarez, Mexico, and shot with a Sony A7 III mirrorless camera with a Sigma 2.8 24-70mm Art lens. ’The quality for this year’s street photography competition was very high,’ said Colin Jones, CEO of The Societies.

‘Juan’s image of a colourful street market stall fits into the narrative of the competition perfectly.’

The runner up is Yuliy Vasilev from Plovdiv, Bulgaria, with the image ‘Slaves of Time’, above, while the colourfully named Khandie Khisses from Northamptonshire was awarded third place (below).

Three images also received Highly Commended accolades in the street photography contest – see below.

Laundry Day. Credit: Angie Conti

Living on the Edge. Credit: Alan Jones

Baker Street. Credit: Ryan Hutton

See more about the winners of this latest street photography contest on The Societies website. It is well worth checking out the winning images; even if you don’t intend to enter street photography competitions (though we hope you do), the images that made the cut can provide a lot of ideas and inspiration.

Don’t forget the street photography round in our APOY competition, too. Though it has closed for entries this year, the winners are another great source of inspiration.

