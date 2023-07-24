We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of street photography. For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.
See below for the GuruShots street photography winners.
Top Photographer
Flávio Souza Cruz, Brazil
Top Photo
Juanita, Spain
Guru’s Top Pick
Federico Penzo, Italy
Unnamed, Italy
Daniel Kazor, Canada
Juha Hietanen, Norway
Maggie, Portugal
Rajib Banerjee, Canada
Leah, United States
Pedro Garcia, United States
Atle Rasmussen, Norway
Thea Maria Gustavson, Norway
Jan Rechenberg, Germany
Galioto Nikol, Italy
Ryszard Tutko, Poland
Terje Corneliusen, Norway
BJ Vizela PH, Portugal
Sabine Forstner, Austria