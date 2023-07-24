We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of street photography. For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.

See below for the GuruShots street photography winners.

Top Photographer

Flávio Souza Cruz, Brazil

Top Photo

Juanita, Spain

Guru’s Top Pick

Federico Penzo, Italy

Unnamed, Italy

Daniel Kazor, Canada

Juha Hietanen, Norway

Maggie, Portugal

Rajib Banerjee, Canada

Leah, United States

Pedro Garcia, United States

Atle Rasmussen, Norway

Thea Maria Gustavson, Norway

Jan Rechenberg, Germany

Galioto Nikol, Italy

Ryszard Tutko, Poland

Terje Corneliusen, Norway

BJ Vizela PH, Portugal

Sabine Forstner, Austria