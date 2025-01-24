Close-up Photographer of the Year have announced the winners of their CUPOTY 6 competition, supported by Affinity Photo. An image of two male stag beetles battling for mating rights has won the grand prize, whilst the Young photographer competition was won by a bee-eater hunting insects. Winners share their stories and techniques with co-founder Tracy Calder…

Curiosity is a wonderful thing. Asking questions is how we learn, grow and make sense of the world. In fact, American first lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘I think, at a child’s birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift would be curiosity.’ We are born curious: we explore objects with our mouths, push buttons to see what happens, climb furniture to get a better view of our surroundings. But as we grow, we often eschew curiosity in favour of knowledge. Sticking with what we know allows us to feel safe and means that we don’t have to deal with the discomfort that comes with challenge or failure. But playing safe stops us from growing and shuts down our ability to make new connections and discoveries.

For me, close-up photography is a celebration of curiosity. When we stop to look at a bee asleep in a flower, for instance, we start asking questions: do all bees do this? How long do they sleep for? What is the best way to photograph this insect? Every question leads to another, and every question nudges us off the learning plateau. There is no safety here, but there is wonder, excitement and joy. Every year I am fortunate enough to spend time with scientists, editors, naturalists, journalists and photographers while judging Close-up Photographer of the Year, and every year I show my ignorance by asking questions about colour-changing spiders, bat migration and bokeh. None of them seem to mind my endless curiosity; or if they do, they are too polite to show it.

This year more than 11,000 pictures were entered into 11 categories. Svetlana Ivanenko took the overall title with her incredible image of battling stag beetles, while Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco was named Young Close-up Photographer of the Year 6 for his beautiful shot of a bee-eater hunting insects.

Overall Close-up Photographer of the Year Winner: Clash of the Titans by Svetlana Ivanenko

Image: Svetlana Ivanenko © | cupoty.com Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Lens: Canon 100mm. ISO: 400. Aperture: f/4.5. Shutter speed: 1/160sec

Category: Insects

Nationality: Russian

Instagram: @svetlana_ivanenko70

‘For a brief period during the summer, stag beetles (Lucanus cervus) engage in fierce battles for mating rights. These elusive creatures inhabit oak forests, making them hard to locate. Witnessing this battle for dominance in the Voronezh region of Russia made me want to share it with everyone.’

Svetlana’s tips for close-up photography:

Be prepared to travel. The oak forest here was 700km from my home, but I knew it was the best place to capture this behaviour. Research your subjects so you know where and when to look for them. Don’t be afraid to experiment with creative techniques. I used a 100mm lens to shoot through the leaves to darken the edge of the frame here.

Winner: Young CUPOTY, Spring by Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco

© Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco | cupoty.com Camera: Canon EOS R7 Lens: Canon RF 100-500mm, ISO: 2500 Aperture: f/8, Shutter speed: 1/6400sec Accessories: Tripod and hide

Category: Young

Nationality: Spanish

Instagram: @andresdominguezblanco, Facebook: Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco

‘This picture was taken in late spring in southern Spain. On previous visits, I’d observed where the bee-eaters would fly after hunting insects. This allowed me to place a hide so I could obtain a low point of view while blurring the foreground and background flowers. I spent several mornings in the hide and watched each bird catch 15-20 insects every hour. As a result, I had plenty of opportunities to capture attractive images. By using a high shutter speed, I managed to freeze the bird in flight, while showing the insect in its beak.’

Andrés’ tips for close-up photography:

Use a high ISO and a fast shutter speed to freeze the action. Take your time and erect a hide if necessary, so as not to disturb the birds. Use a telephoto lens to keep your distance and isolate a subject from its background.

Winner: Animals, God in the Shadows by Santiago J Monroy García

Santiago J. Monroy García © | cupoty.com Camera: Nikon D7200 Lens: Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 ISO: 800 Aperture: f/11 Shutter speed: 1/80sec Accessories: Camtraptions system, two flashes, one motion sensor

Category: Animals

Nationality: Colombian

Instagram: @santiagomonroywildphoto

‘The highland rainforests of the Andes are among the densest, coldest and most humid forests on the planet. They are home to the only bear species native to South America: the Andean Bear. This particular individual, known as Nariz de Calavera (Skull Nose), is one of the largest bears living near Bogotá, Colombia, at the Ecopalacio Nature Reserve, about 30km east of the city.

‘I wanted to capture the bear behaving naturally in its environment, seeking an intimate picture that showcased the unique ecosystem as though it were part of a dream. Using a camera trap, I was able to record the local wildlife without causing

any disturbance.

‘After several unsuccessful attempts, extensive research on the species, consultation with experts and a great deal of patience, in 2023 I finally captured the image I had envisioned. Fortuitously, the rain had splashed the lens in just the right spots, creating brushstrokes and textures that immerse the viewer in the humidity and cold of the highland Andean forests of Colombia. No bait was used in the making of this image.’

Santiago’s tips for close-up photography:

Understand your subject thoroughly. Spend time getting to know when the animal is active, its behaviour and its pattern of movement so you can predict where to place the camera trap. Respect the process and learn from your mistakes. Using a camera trap can be rewarding, but perfecting the technique takes patience. Surround yourself with friends, colleagues, locals and scientists who share your passions. Discuss your projects and learn from others’ experiences to enhance your own work.

Winner: Arachnids, Queen of Hearts by Pierluigi Rizzo

Pierluigi Rizzo © | cupoty.com Camera: Nikon D7200 Lens: Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Macro ISO: 400 Aperture: f/9 Shutter speed: 1/200sec Accessories: Meike MK-MT24II 2.4G Wireless Macro Close-up Twin Lite Flash

Category: Arachnids

Nationality: Italian

Instagram: @macro_natura_photography, YouTube: macronaturaPR

‘A female Mediterranean black widow (Latrodectus tredecimguttatus) feeds on its prey in Pollino National Park, Calabria, Italy. The final image is a composite of two pictures taken to tell a story. In the first picture, I shot the spider’s abdomen to emphasise the characteristic red spots. In the second picture, I wanted to capture the feeding moment. I placed a flash with a blue gel behind the specimen to obtain a pleasing silhouette. The two photographs were merged in the camera.’

Pierluigi’s tips for close-up photography:

When photographing an arachnid, emphasise its distinctive characteristics. Here, I wanted to find an angle that would draw attention to the red spots on the black widow’s abdomen. Use multiple exposures to tell a complete story within a single frame. Use your imagination and visualise the picture you want to achieve. Plan individual elements, such as the lighting setup and composition, to achieve a cohesive result when merging multiple exposures.

Winner: Underwater, Everything’s A-OK by Gabriel Jensen

Gabriel Jensen © | cupoty.com Camera: Sony A7R IV. Lens: Sony 90mm Macro. ISO: 200. Aperture: f/13. Shutter speed: 1/80sec. Accessories: Nauticam Underwater Housing, Dual Backscatter MF-2 Strobes

Category: Underwater

Nationality: American

‘Summer brings calm seas to South Florida, where a dedicated community of shore diving photographers head out nearly every day to survey the world’s third largest coral reef for interesting wildlife. One morning I was signalled over by two of my friends who had spotted a lizardfish (Synodus foetens) grappling with a large doctorfish, its eyes seemingly larger than its mouth.

‘The comically calm doctorfish (Acanthurus chirurgus) was displaying a remarkable defence mechanism with splayed pectoral and dorsal spines. After a few minutes, it managed to escape. This image now sits on my desk at work, serving as a reminder that even on tough days, “Everything is going to be A-OK”.’

Gabriel’s tips for close-up photography:

It’s better to explore the ocean with friends. Four, six, eight, or even ten eyes are better than two! There’s nothing better than comparing notes back on shore or getting shown a colourful sea slug that I missed by less than a metre. Go back to the same place over and over. I love returning to the same dive sites. It allows me to get a feel for what’s normal, what’s special, and how to ‘act natural’ and witness the most interesting behaviour without scaring the wildlife. Telling a story sometimes means picking the less obvious main character. I have a dozen images where I focused on getting the lizardfish tack-sharp in a classic predation portrait. After a while though, I saw the doctorfish’s struggle as the story and repositioned myself to show the fish in a different light than how I first saw it.

Winner: Plants, Mosses by Piet Haaksma

Piet Haaksma © | cupoty.com Camera: Nikon D810 Lens: Sigma Macro 150mm ISO: 200 Aperture: f/2.8 Shutter speed: 1/25sec

Category: Plants

Nationality: Dutch

Instagram @piethaaksma, fotografie-piethaaksma.nl

‘After a foggy night in early spring, I noticed water droplets still clinging to some moss in my garden. I used a wide aperture with a 150mm macro lens to create a soft, quiet background. Only after combining two shots of the same area and adjusting the colour temperature to create a dreamy blue tint, did I achieve the image I had in my mind.’

Piet’s tips for close-up photography:

Don’t just focus on the subject, pay attention to the background as well. Shift through multiple aperture values, as this can lead to surprising results. Play around with your white balance to achieve dreamy, otherworldly or atmospheric effects.

Winner: Butterflies & Dragonflies, Damselfly by the Waterfall by Yong Miao

Yong Miao © | cupoty.com Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: Canon EF 80mm f/3.5L Macro USM ISO: 50 Aperture: f/16 Shutter speed: 0.6sec

Category: Butterflies & Dragonflies

Nationality: Chinese

‘In July, Tianmushan Nature Reserve in China has a hot and romantic atmosphere. Last year was the fourth consecutive year I have stepped into this primeval forest, tracing the footsteps of a murmuring stream. Just as the sky was about to darken, I was still exploring the upper reaches of the stream, when, at the bottom of a turbulent bend, I discovered a damselfly (Archineura incarnata) resting on a rock. Its head was lowered to the surface of the water, as if it was appreciating its reflection. At that moment, time seemed to stand still. I knew any disturbance would make it fly away, so I immersed my body in the water and crawled towards it. From a distance of about two metres, I set up my camera and captured this scene.’

Yong’s tips for close-up photography:

Use a small aperture and slow shutter speed to record details and capture the movement of the water. Patience and waiting are crucial to macro photography. Only by calming down can you capture fleeting, beautiful moments. Being in the right place at the right time is crucial, so do your research.

Winner: Invertebrate Portrait, Bark is Worse than its Bite by Aran Gibbs

Category: Invertebrate Portrait

Nationality: Irish

Instagram: @macro_nara, www.macronara.co.uk, YouTube: @macronara

‘During a recent trip to Malaysia, I discovered this amazing bark spider (Caerostris) after a long night trek up a mountain in the jungle. At the summit,

I captured this shot using a 50-image handheld focus bracket set. The spider rested on a stick while I steadied my camera on my backpack for additional stability.’

Aran’s tips for close-up photography:

Lighting is crucial, especially at night. Adjust your flash level rather than changing your ISO, f-stop or shutter speed to find the right light level. Keep still. When taking a stack, even the slightest movement of you or your subject can cause the stack to feature missed or blurry details. Support your camera where possible to maintain stability. Hold your breath. Holding your breath while the camera is shooting a stack will help to reduce any movement.

Winner: Intimate Landscape, A Network of Life and Death by Jean-Philippe Delobelle

Jean-Philippe Delobelle © | cupoty.com Camera: Nikon Z7II. Lens: Tamron 90mm Macro. ISO: 64. Aperture: f/9. Shutter speed: 1/30sec. Post processing: Photoshop, Helicon Focus (for focus stacking), Nik Collection

Category: Intimate Landscape

Nationality: French

www.jean-philippe-delobelle.com

‘At the base of a dead spruce tree in the French Alps, I captured this intricate network of tunnels carved by bark beetle larvae (Ips typographus). Emanating from the egg-laying site of the female, the tunnels widen as the larvae grow – a symbol of life for the larva, and death for the tree.’

Jean-Philippe’s tips for close-up photography:

Stay curious. Exploring the intricate details of nature can lead to captivating pictures. Get out there. To find unique photo opportunities you need to be out in all weathers and seasons. Mastering image processing is an essential part of the photographic process, and it takes years. Start where you are and commit to improving.

Winner: Studio Art, Artificial Landscape by Rob Blanken

Rob Blanken © | cupoty.com Camera: Nikon D850 Lens: Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5x Ultra Macro ISO: 160 Aperture: f/5.6 Shutter speed: 1/10sec Accessories: Tripod, macro rail Post processing: Lightroom, general corrections

Category: Studio Art

Nationality: Dutch

Instagram: @rob_blanken, www.robblankenphotography.com

‘This image showcases the crystals of amino acids, created by first making a solution of beta-alanine and L-glutamine in water and ethanol. This solution is then carefully heated on a microscope slide. Over time, the crystals form on the slide and can be made visible with the help of polarisation filters. I create these images because of the fascinating shapes, colours, and endless variations that they offer.’

Rob’s tips for close-up photography:

The best way to learn how to create chemical reactions on slides is to study and learn from others. Have fun building your own set-up for microphotography. Be patient. Waiting for the ‘right’ chemical reaction to occur can take time.

Winner: Fungi & Slime Moulds, Ear-Pick Fungus by Barry Webb

Barry Webb © | cupoty.com Camera: Olympus OM-1 Lens: Olympus M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO ISO: 640 Aperture: f/4 Shutter speed: 1/60sec Post processing: Basic adjustments in Lightroom, stacked in Zerene Stacker, Topaz Denoise

Category: Fungi & Slime Moulds

Nationality: British

Instagram: @barrywebbimages, www.barrywebbimages.co.uk

‘Ear-pick fungus (Auriscalpium vulgare) grows on pine cones and has an eccentric stem attached to one side of the cap, with unusual and distinctive downward-pointing, teeth-like gills. This specimen is particularly small, at around 15mm tall. I placed a leaf behind the pine cone to create a complementary background and fired-off 74 focus-bracketed shots to obtain sufficient depth of field, while keeping the background nicely diffused.’

Barry’s tips for close-up photography:

Careful inspection of fallen pine cones can yield several species of fungi. Use natural objects behind subjects to create complementary backgrounds. Look at subjects from every angle to obtain the best composition.

