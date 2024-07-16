The deals are coming in thick and fast during Amazon Prime Day, with some great savings to be had if you’ve got your wits about you. If you’re in the market for a new portrait lens for your Sony camera, now might be the right time to strike.

We’ve spotted this offer on the Sony FE 85mm F1.8 lens, which is now £345.00, a 43% saving on the RRP of £600. Unfortunately this offer looks to be only available in the UK, with Amazon US showing a price of $548 for the Sony FE 85mm F1.8 E-mount lens!

The Sony FE 85mm F1.8 lens is compatible with all full-frame and APS-C E-mount cameras, and is the typical focal length used for portrait photography. The lens has a 9-blade circular aperture design, which should give pleasing background blur (and bokeh).

