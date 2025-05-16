Voigtlander, famous for its quality optics that deliver impressive bokeh, revealed its first full-frame lens with spherical aberration control. The Voigtlander 75mm Portrait HELIAR f1.8 lets you control the shape and character of bokeh with a special spherical aberration control ring. The manual focus portrait lens is designed exclusively for Sony E-mount cameras and equipped with electronic contacts so it can communicate EXIF data to the camera, and thanks to the built-in distance encoder, it also works with 5-axis image stabilisation (in cameras that rely on camera-to-subject distance information for shift stabilisation).

Voigtlander 75mm Portrait HELIAR f1.8 at a glance:

Telephoto with spherical aberration control

Mount: Sony E-mount

Aperture range: f/1.8 – f/11

Minimum focusing distance: 70cm

Filter thread: 62mm

Size: 70 × 88mm

Weight: 515g

Voigtlander 75mm f/1.8 HELIAR Portrait lens. Image: Voigtlander

Spherical aberration is widely regarded as a defect in lens design, but Voigtlander cleverly exploits this so-called fault by crafting a lens that can purposefully manipulate it and create beautiful bokeh effects. By under- and overcorrection of spherical aberration, it can achieve a variety of bokeh looks. Under-corrected, the centre of focus is soft with flares in the highlights and bokeh is gently rendered, whereas over-corrected, the centre of focus is intact and with a bubbly bokeh.

Equipped with electronic contacts, the lens can communicate EXIF data to the camera, and thanks to the built-in distance encoder, it works with 5-axis image stabilisation (in cameras that rely on camera-to-subject distance information for shift stabilisation).

The Voigtlander 75mm Portrait HELIAR f1.8 is a portrait photographer’s dream, allowing more creative control and unique photographic expression. It is now available to pre-order for £899.

