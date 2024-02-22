Panasonic has released what it claims is the world’s smallest and lightest all-in-one superzoom lens for full-frame cameras, with the Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm F4-7.1 Macro OIS weighing in at just 413g. Thanks to its broad wideangle to telephoto range, it should be capable of covering a wide range of photographic subjects. It also provides handy close-up capability, with a minimum focus distance of just 14cm at wideangle and half life-size maximum magnification. This equates to a working distance of 3cm from the front of the lens to the subject.

In terms of optics, the lens has 17 elements in 13 groups, including 1 aspherical lens, 4 ED lenses, and 1 UHR lens to optimise cross-frame sharpness and minimise colour fringing due to chromatic aberrations. Panasonic claims that it “achieves high resolution, outstanding photographic performance, and stunning bokeh in entire zoom area, from the center of the image to the edges”.

The lens is also designed to deliver fast, precise, and silent autofocus for both stills and video use. Focus breathing is also suppressed, in other words the angle of view shouldn’t change dramatically on focusing closer. Optical image stabilisation is built-in that’s compatible with the in-body stabilisation of Panasonic’s camera bodies via Dual I.S. 2 technology.

Physically, the lens is 93.4mm in length, 77.3mm in diameter, and employs 67mm filters. It also boasts dust and splash resistant construction.

The Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm F4-7.1 Macro OIS is due to go on sale in April for £899.

Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm F4-7.1 Macro OIS lens at 200mm. Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm F4-7.1 Macro OIS full specifications

Price £899 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 17 (1 aspherical lens, 4 ED lenses, 1 UHR lens) Groups 13 Diaphragm blades 9 Aperture f/ 4-7.1 – f/32-45 Minimum focus 0.14m at 28mm (0.5x) Length 93.4mm Diameter 77.3mm Weight 413g Lens Mount L-mount Included accessories Caps, hood

