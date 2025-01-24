Sponsored. Recently we revealed why the Veenix V11 Pro drone is such a good choice for people wanting to get into drone photography for stills and video for the first time, or to take their skills to the next level.

Below, we look at some of this unique drone’s features and specifications in more detail, showing how the Veenix V11 Pro stands out from competitors and offers exceptional value for money.

A complete package

When you first unbox the Veenix V11 Pro you will find everything you need to get started with drone photography. As well as a sturdy and convenient carrying case made from tough but light material, you get two batteries, a set of replacement propellers and extra USB cables – along with the actual drone body and a remote controller, of course.

The well-designed remote control has a generous screen, helping you to control the Veenix V11 Pro with maximum ease and efficiency. There is a gimbal and propeller protector, too.

The complete package for raising your drone skills

Easy set-up

Another advantage of the Veenix V11 Pro is that you don’t need to waste time assembling the drone. The most important thing is to charge everything up first, which you’d have to do with any new gadget these days.

Thanks to support for fast PD3.0 charging, charging is quick. You just need to put a couple of hours aside to charge the two drone batteries with the rapid charger (and then charge the remote control).

The Veenix V11 Pro using USB-C charging, for maximum convenience (even if you lose the supplied USB-C cables, you can get replacements easily and cheaply).

Then it’s just a matter of letting the drone calibrate itself, which is very easy as you are guided through the process (which again, doesn’t take very long). You may need to license the drone too, depending on where you live.

Close control from your smartphone

The Veenix Fly app, available for iOS and Android, makes the Veenix V11 Pro even easier to fly, particularly if you are a stills photographer who is less familiar with drones. Features include cruise control, waypoint flight, and points of interest. You get a ‘live view’ of what the drone camera sees, so the app is very handy, enabling very close integration with your phone via WiFi.

Outstanding camera performance

Of course, all this wouldn’t make much difference if the camera performance was below par. Fortunately, the Veenix V11 Pro’s main Sony camera and 1/2 CMOS sensor enables you to recording impressive 8K images and 4K/30fps video directly onto your SD card (we recommended getting a fast, high capacity memory card so you make the most of what the drone can deliver).

Another big attraction is the 3-axis gimbal with an EIS anti-shake system, which keeps still images and video sharp and shake-free, even in less than ideal recording conditions. And if you want to get closer to a really interesting subject or landmark, there is a 5x digital zoom.

A more relaxing flight experience

Newcomers to drones often worry about losing track of the device or running out of battery power, but with the Veenix V11 Pro, you can relax. The unit has an upgraded digital transmission system which extends your view to an impressive six kilometres – in other words, you won’t lose sight of the Veenix V11 Pro as you are flying it. An auto return system automatically brings the drone back to you in case of low battery or loss of connection.

The Veenix V11 Pro combines outstanding capture with useful safety features

You needn’t worry so much about the drone hitting things nearer to the ground, either, as a safe return system automatically triggers when the drone is at or below 30 metres. The makers also offer a comprehensive one-year quality warranty for extra peace of mind.

Other advanced features

We mentioned the two batteries supplied with the Veenix V11 Pro earlier, and these enable an extended flight time of 80 minutes (40 minutes of flight time with each battery). That is nearly 1.5 hours of recording! Other advanced features include a TOF (Time-of-Flight) sensor, a vision system, and navigation lights, ensuring stable hovering, landing, and easy view tracking.

