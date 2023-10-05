Sigma has announced that it’s developing a new large-aperture telephoto zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS｜Sports. This will complete its trio of pro-spec optics, alongside the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art ultra-wideangle zoom, and the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art standard zoom.

The firm hasn’t released very many details as yet, but it does promise that the lens will employ a built in High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) to deliver fast, quiet autofocus. Optical stabilisation will use Sigma’s ‘OS2’ algorithm, promising easy hand-held shooting in low-light conditions. Meanwhile, the lens will boast fully weather-resistant construction.

Alongside the usual zoom and focus rings, the lens will also include an aperture ring, marked in 1/3 stop intervals down to f/22. There are also AF stop buttons for both portrait and landscape format shooting, plus a focus limiter switch. The removable tripod mount foot has an Arca-Swiss type dovetail profile, which means it should fit directly onto many tripod and monopod heads.

The Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS｜Sports is due to be available in December 2023 for Sony E and L mounts.

From Sigma:

Development announcement of SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS｜Sports

Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS｜Sports. Credit: Sigma

The SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the development of the SIGMA 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS | Sports, a large-aperture zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Create expressive images and capture the action in both stills and video. The built in HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) delivers fast, quiet and accurate AF, able to keep up with fast moving subjects. The optical stabilizer features SIGMA’s unique ‘OS2’ algorithm allowing the lens to be used easily in low-light conditions, even when shooting hand-held. Continue shoot in challenging weather conditions thanks to the lens’s fully weather resistant construction. Use alongside the SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art and the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, these three SIGMA zoom lenses cover a wide range of focal lengths with a bright and consistent F2.8 aperture. Coming soon: December 2023 for L-Mount and Sony E-mount.

Launch: December, 2023

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.