The Lomo MC-A is a brand new film camera, with autofocus and manual focus, plus shutter speed, aperture controls, and exposure compensation dials, and a manual film winder. At just under $550/£450, this is either going to be amazing, or the biggest disappointment ever, although we can’t see any reason why this camera wouldn’t be amazing, considering the Minitar II branded 32mm f/2.8 lens on the front. It also looks like it’s what the Pentax 17 and Rollei 35AF should have been, and is available for $549 in the US and £449 in the UK, and it looks AMAZING. Have a look at these pictures of the new camera below, along with a gallery of sample images.

Lomo MC-A film camera. Image: Lomography

Key features:

Compact metal body in black or silver

32mm f/2.8 retractable multi-coated glass lens with autofocus

Full-frame photos on 35 mm film

Automatic or Zone-focusing from 0.4 m

Fully automatic, aperture priority or manual shooting modes

Built-in flash with creative flash modes

PC-sync flash connection

Multiple and long exposure functions

Additional accessories included

Lomo MC-A film camera. Image: Lomography

Lomo MC-A 35 mm Film Camera Black Metal: $549 / £449 – Silver Metal: $549 / £449

Lomo MC-A Sample Photos

Lomo MC-A sample photo. Melissa Peritore. Lomo MC-A sample photo. Sally Matthias Lomo MC-A sample photo. Sally Matthias Lomo MC-A sample photo. VIE nil. Lomo MC-A sample photo. Nikita Krakhofer.

From Lomography: A companion for the curious, the chaotic, the human photographer, the Lomo MC-A is a reminder that everybody is equal before the lens – and behind it.

See Every Detail: 32 mm f/2.8 multi-coated Lomo glass lens with autofocus.

Ready for Every Moment: automatic, aperture priority or fully manual shooting modes, with a built-in flash for point-and-shoot ease.

Unapologetically Analogue: capture full-frame photos on 35 mm film with unmistakable analogue charm.

Stop Curating, Start Creating: long and multiple exposures, PC-Sync flash socket, plus Lomography‘s signature tools

Lomo MC-A film camera. Image: Lomography

Compact and durable, the Lomo MC-A features a metal body with a premium 32 mm f/2.8 multi-coated Lomo glass lens, delivering 35 mm images bursting with unmistakable analogue character. Its detailed LCD screen keeps every setting clear and accessible, whether capturing everyday life, special events, or getting artistic. Whatever your pace, the Lomo MC-A is a versatile companion that keeps up effortlessly

Ready for Every Moment:

Compact and durable, the Lomo MC-A features a metal body with a premium 32 mm f/2.8 multi-coated Lomo glass lens, delivering 35 mm images bursting with unmistakable analogue character. Its detailed LCD screen keeps every setting clear and accessible, whether capturing everyday life, special events, or getting artistic. Whatever your pace, the Lomo MC-A is a versatile companion that keeps up effortlessly.

Lomo MC-A silver. Image: Lomography

With three shooting modes: auto, aperture priority and full manual, the Lomo MC-A is built for every and any photographer. In auto mode, switch off your mind to shoot instinctively, feeling first, framing second. Switch to aperture priority or manual mode, and a new dimension of creative freedom opens up: shape every shot to your preference, with aperture, zone focus, shutter speed, ISO control and creative flash modes.

Unapologetically Analogue:

Stop Curating, Start Creating:

The Lomo MC-A is an invitation to living in the world, not just looking at it. It wants you to walk slowly and laugh loudly, letting your future self discover what your present self couldn’t explain. Shooting on any 35 mm film, the Lomo MC-A is a creative companion for all. Wherever it goes, it’s ready to capture any moment with the textures and tones that no digital devicecan replicate.

Lomo MC-A silver top panel. Image: Lomography

Lomography isn’t just about capturing a scene.

The Lomo MC-A comes equipped with signature Lomography features: multiple and long exposures, a Splitzer lens attachment and Colored Gel Filters, turning every frame into an experiment. You’ll also get some exciting accessories in the box: a custom-fit camera wrap, an MC UV glass protection lens filter, leather-covered lens cap and leather hand strap, all included to keep your camera safe and your shots clear.

Lomo MC-A in black or silver. Image Lomography

Specifications

Film format 35 mm film (135 film) Exposure area Full-frame, 36 mm × 24 mm Lens focal length 32 mm Lens construction 5 elements in 5 groups, multi-coated glass lens Aperture range f/2.8 – f/16 Shutter speed range Bulb (B), 1 s – 1/500 Exposure modes Program auto, aperture priority, manual Exposure compensation range -2 to +2 EV ISO settings DX(auto), ISO 12 to ISO 3200 (manual) Focus modes auto-focus, manual zone focus (0.4 m, 0.8 m, 1.5 m, 3 m, Inf.) Built-in flash power default OFF, auto flash mode, front curtain long exposure programmatic flash mode, rear curtain long exposure programmatic flash mode Flash coverage 4 m at ISO 400 f/2.8, 2 m at ISO 100 f/2.8 PC-sync socket yes Self-timer yes (off, 2 s, 10 s, 30 s) Film advance & rewind manual (lever) Multiple exposures unlimited Tripod socket ¼-inch Viewfinder reflective bright frame optical viewfinder Filter thread 30.5 mm Battery supply 1 × USB-C Rechargeable CR2 Battery (3V-3.7V) (Included) Camera dimensions 125.8 mm (w) × 69.5 mm (h) × 42 mm (d) Weight Weight: 332 g (battery excluded)

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.