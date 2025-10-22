The Lomo MC-A is a brand new film camera, with autofocus and manual focus, plus shutter speed, aperture controls, and exposure compensation dials, and a manual film winder. At just under $550/£450, this is either going to be amazing, or the biggest disappointment ever, although we can’t see any reason why this camera wouldn’t be amazing, considering the Minitar II branded 32mm f/2.8 lens on the front. It also looks like it’s what the Pentax 17 and Rollei 35AF should have been, and is available for $549 in the US and £449 in the UK, and it looks AMAZING. Have a look at these pictures of the new camera below, along with a gallery of sample images.
Key features:
- Compact metal body in black or silver
- 32mm f/2.8 retractable multi-coated glass lens with autofocus
- Full-frame photos on 35 mm film
- Automatic or Zone-focusing from 0.4 m
- Fully automatic, aperture priority or manual shooting modes
- Built-in flash with creative flash modes
- PC-sync flash connection
- Multiple and long exposure functions
- Additional accessories included
Lomo MC-A 35 mm Film Camera Black Metal: $549 / £449 – Silver Metal: $549 / £449
Lomo MC-A Sample Photos
From Lomography: A companion for the curious, the chaotic, the human photographer, the Lomo MC-A is a reminder that everybody is equal before the lens – and behind it.
See Every Detail: 32 mm f/2.8 multi-coated Lomo glass lens with autofocus.
- Ready for Every Moment: automatic, aperture priority or fully manual shooting modes, with a built-in flash for point-and-shoot ease.
- Unapologetically Analogue: capture full-frame photos on 35 mm film with unmistakable analogue charm.
- Stop Curating, Start Creating: long and multiple exposures, PC-Sync flash socket, plus Lomography‘s signature tools
Compact and durable, the Lomo MC-A features a metal body with a premium 32 mm f/2.8 multi-coated Lomo glass lens, delivering 35 mm images bursting with unmistakable analogue character. Its detailed LCD screen keeps every setting clear and accessible, whether capturing everyday life, special events, or getting artistic. Whatever your pace, the Lomo MC-A is a versatile companion that keeps up effortlessly
Ready for Every Moment:
With three shooting modes: auto, aperture priority and full manual, the Lomo MC-A is built for every and any photographer. In auto mode, switch off your mind to shoot instinctively, feeling first, framing second. Switch to aperture priority or manual mode, and a new dimension of creative freedom opens up: shape every shot to your preference, with aperture, zone focus, shutter speed, ISO control and creative flash modes.
Unapologetically Analogue:
Stop Curating, Start Creating:
The Lomo MC-A is an invitation to living in the world, not just looking at it. It wants you to walk slowly and laugh loudly, letting your future self discover what your present self couldn’t explain. Shooting on any 35 mm film, the Lomo MC-A is a creative companion for all. Wherever it goes, it’s ready to capture any moment with the textures and tones that no digital devicecan replicate.
Lomography isn’t just about capturing a scene.
The Lomo MC-A comes equipped with signature Lomography features: multiple and long exposures, a Splitzer lens attachment and Colored Gel Filters, turning every frame into an experiment. You’ll also get some exciting accessories in the box: a custom-fit camera wrap, an MC UV glass protection lens filter, leather-covered lens cap and leather hand strap, all included to keep your camera safe and your shots clear.
Specifications
|Film format
|35 mm film (135 film)
|Exposure area
|Full-frame, 36 mm × 24 mm
|Lens focal length
|32 mm
|Lens construction
|5 elements in 5 groups, multi-coated glass lens
|Aperture range
|f/2.8 – f/16
|Shutter speed range
|Bulb (B), 1 s – 1/500
|Exposure modes
|Program auto, aperture priority, manual
|Exposure compensation range
|-2 to +2 EV
|ISO settings
|DX(auto), ISO 12 to ISO 3200 (manual)
|Focus modes
|auto-focus, manual zone focus (0.4 m, 0.8 m, 1.5 m, 3 m, Inf.)
|Built-in flash power
|default OFF, auto flash mode, front curtain long exposure programmatic flash mode, rear curtain long exposure programmatic flash mode
|Flash coverage
|4 m at ISO 400 f/2.8, 2 m at ISO 100 f/2.8
|PC-sync socket
|yes
|Self-timer
|yes (off, 2 s, 10 s, 30 s)
|Film advance & rewind
|manual (lever)
|Multiple exposures
|unlimited
|Tripod socket
|¼-inch
|Viewfinder
|reflective bright frame optical viewfinder
|Filter thread
|30.5 mm
|Battery supply
|1 × USB-C Rechargeable CR2 Battery (3V-3.7V) (Included)
|Camera dimensions
|125.8 mm (w) × 69.5 mm (h) × 42 mm (d)
|Weight
|Weight: 332 g (battery excluded)