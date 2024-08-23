Samyang has announced the Remaster Slim 32mm F2.8 lens for Sony mirrorless cameras with autofocus and a switchable focal length, allowing you to choose one of three optical systems inside the lens instead of replacing the entire lens of the camera – making it the world’s first optical swap lens with autofocus.

This compact 3-1 lens weighs less than 80g. Its optical systems are inspired by old 35mm point and shoot film cameras and offer no zoom capabilities. As reported by DIY Photography, Samyang will initially offer three different inserts: a 21mm f/2.8, a 28mm f/3.5, and a 32mm f/3.5.

Remaster Slim 32mm F2.8 mounted on a Sony A7R camera. Photo: Samyang.

Sadly, this world’s first is not available world-wide just yet as the Remaster Slim 32mm F2.8 was available to pre-order in South Korea for 308,000 won (around $230/£175) before it sold out. At the time of writing, availability for other markets has not been announced.

