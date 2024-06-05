The Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 has come to L-mount. The lens, which has previously only been available in Sony E-mount, can now be pre-ordered from retailers for $1,399/£1,194.

With its maximum aperture of F2 at its widest and F2.8 at the telephoto end and wide zoom range that covers the five main focal lengths (35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 135mm, 150mm), this lens is said to excel in a variety of shooting scenarios from portraits to travel photography. It also has features for videographers and filmmakers, including the ability to recreate dolly shot effects by rotating the zoom ring while tracking the subject.

Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 for L-mount key features

9-blаdе rоundеd dіарhrаgm

21 еlеmеntѕ іn 18 grоuрѕ

2 АЅР, 1 НВ, 3 НR, аnd 6 ЕD lеnѕ еlеmеntѕ fоr соrrесtіng аbеrrаtіоnѕ

0.32m-0.85m mіnіmum fосuѕіng dіѕtаnсе

Ultrа Мultі-Соаtіng tесhnоlоgу

Сuѕtоmіѕаblе funсtіоnѕ uѕіng thе Ѕаmуаng Lеnѕ Маnаgеr

Weather sealed body

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.