Samsung have released a new flagship UHS-I ‘Pro Ultimate’ memory card line up featuring a capacity of up to 512GB, a read speed of 200 MB/s, and write speeds of 130MB/s. Designed with professional content creators in mind, Samsung has said that the Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD and SD memory cards allow for the seamless transfer of 4K ultra-high definition video files with Video Speed Class 30 (V30) support.

‘With the growing volume of high-resolution content generated from gadgets such as drones, action cameras and DSLR cameras, professional creators should be able to work with large–sized content seamlessly, whether they are writing, reading or transferring their data,’ said Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. ‘As creators rely on high speed and performance of the memory cards, the new Samsung PRO Ultimate significantly reinforces such needs through enhanced controller technologies and multi-proof protection features.’

The Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD card will be available exclusively on Amazon from early September 2023 in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB with prices starting from $20.99/ £19.49. The Samsung PRO Ultimate SD card will be available in October 2023 in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB with prices starting from £15.99. Both memory cards can be bought in a bundle with a USB card reader.

The Pro Ultimate SD card is compatible with both DSLR and mirrorless cameras, camcorders, PCs and laptops. The Pro Ultimate microSD card is compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, action cameras, drones and more.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.